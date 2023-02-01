From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense was too overpowering for an LSU team that has struggled to find momentum in 2023.
The Tigers handed LSU its ninth straight loss, relying on their fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends. MU scored 87 points against a side that only conceded 66.6 points per game in an 87-77 win Wednesday.
Missouri (17-5, 5-4) began the game with an 8-0 run and never looked back. MU’s 11 first-half 3s helped the Tigers lead wire-to-wire to earn their fifth SEC win.
“We didn’t have drop off,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “And it showed with the level of focus that our guys approached the game with, but not only approached the game with but started the game with. They had a level of energy. They had a level of jump. It was some pep to their step and that just went right back to our shooting and that confidence that these guys had.”
After MU’s win over Iowa State, Cyclones’ coach T.J. Otzelberger talked about how difficult Kobe Brown can be to defend. Brown’s dominance was on full display again Wednesday, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. His five made 3s have helped his offensive game, and drew the ire of his teammates.
“Kobe Brown can shoot the leather off the ball,” Noah Carter said.
“It just feels like everything comes a little easier because, you know, guys are stepping up and having to respect the 3,” Brown said.
The Tigers punctuated their dominant win just after the student section finished an acapella rendition of Mr. Brightside. Mohamed Diarra blocked Trae Hannibal leading to a dunk by D’Moi Hodge with just over a minute left, sealing Missouri’s victory.
After Brown and the Tigers set the tone early, MU was able to cruise for a large portion of the second half. The Tigers made just two 3s in the final period, but they ran a press all game and forced 12 LSU turnovers, which the Tigers turned into 17 points.
While Brown dominated, MU also built a lead through Isiaih Mosley. He brought yet another sellout Mizzou Arena crowd on its feet with a dunk in transition to put Missouri up 61-45 in the second half. Mosley had another productive outing during his third straight game in the starting lineup. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and an emphatic rejection of a fast-break layup attempt by Tyrell Ward in the first half.
Gates gave credit to Mosely but said he still has to work on getting to the free-throw line.
“I think the best playmaker is Isiaih Mosley when it comes down to being able to see reads whether it’s a lob (or) a skip pass,” Gates said. “He should have come away with 10 free throws and I think he got frustrated tonight because those calls (weren’t called), and those are usually calls that he would get. But ultimately, he has to play through that.”
MU poured on the scoring in for most of the first half, but LSU did manage to find some momentum on the road toward the end of the opening period. The visiting Tigers controlled the offensive glass all game and went on a 9-0 run late in the half to cut Missouri’s lead. However, Missouri responded through Brown.
With just under four minutes in the first half, Brown threw down a two-handed dunk after a steal by Hodge. He later hit his fifth 3 of the half and took a charge on LSU’s next possession to help MU lead 48-35 at the break.
When LSU’s defense forced a long Tigers possession early in the game, MU found answers from deep. DeAndre Gholston drilled a shot clock buzzer-beating 3 to put the Tigers up 25-11 in the first half. He finished with 14 points.
The Tigers were able to shut down LSU on offense, too, forcing a shot clock violation on the Bayou Bengals’ opening possession. Their productive defense, coupled with a composed team offense, saw MU rack up 26 assists to just 10 turnovers.
“I just thought that ratio is an outstanding ratio,” Gates said. “It speaks volumes to guys making the right passes, the right reads, but also playing the style of basketball that we want to play, and doing it an unselfish manner.”
In addition to Brown, Mosley and Gholston, Carter finished in double figures for the Tigers with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Mohamed Diarra had another strong outing with five points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Missouri will look to keep its early-February momentum going with a road test against Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.