Kobe Brown dribbles the ball past Louisiana State University’s defense

Kobe Brown dribbles the ball past LSU’s defense Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Brown had 26 points to lead the Tigers past LSU 87-77.

 Bailey Stover/Missourian

From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense was too overpowering for an LSU team that has struggled to find momentum in 2023.

The Tigers handed LSU its ninth straight loss, relying on their fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends. MU scored 87 points against a side that only conceded 66.6 points per game in an 87-77 win Wednesday.

