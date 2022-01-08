It should have been a mismatch Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Alabama came in ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, and Missouri nowhere close to receiving a single vote. The Tide were ranked No. 15 in KenPom and No. 19 in the NCAA NET rankings, and the Tigers were No. 160 and No. 242, respectively.
It should never have been close, let alone a 92-86 Missouri win.
The main difference? Kobe Brown.
With scouts from the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves present, the junior forward scored a career-high 30 points in the win, beating his previous high of 27. He added 13 rebounds. He had only one blemish in the game — four fouls which forced him to sit large portions of the second half.
"I didn't even know how many points I had until the TV interview when they told me," Brown said. "So really just staying within what we're doing and making the most of it."
His best play, however, was a baseline bounce pass to Jarron Coleman, who nailed a 3-pointer to extend Missouri's lead. It was one of his four assists.
"Teams are starting to double me in the post, so I know the one-on-one, if you don't go right away, it's probably not gonna be there," Brown said. "If two people are on me, someone's gonna be open, so I try to find that next pass every time."
Brown, however, wasn't the only reason Missouri pulled the upset.
Four of the Tigers five starters finished with double-digit scoring figures, the only one not doing so being Trevon Brazile, who finished with nine points. Coleman had 18, while Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon each had 15.
Coleman said practice had been more intense and the competition had gone up after the loss to No. 16 Kentucky, and that helped the Tigers against the Crimson Tide.
"There's a lot of going at each other, just trying to challenge each other in every drill we do to make each other better," he said. "Everybody's trying to do their best and doing everything to help the team out."
Coach Cuonzo Martin needed his team to perform, particularly the starters. Alabama outscored Missouri in bench points 27-5, the Tigers' only getting a 3 from Ronnie DeGray III and a layup from Kaleb Brown.
Their performances led to Missouri's highest-scoring game of the season, with one more point than its win over NAIA outfit Paul Quinn.
"I thought our guys came with their hard hat, they worked hard," Martin said. "It took me back to my old school days of just getting after, which I enjoy. That's probably why my knee is hurting, but that's what it takes."
The starters all played significant minutes as well. Brazile didn't feature as much down the stretch, but three of the other four logged more than 30 minutes. Pickett, who played a game-high 38:55, scored 15 points, his most since the first game of the season against Central Michigan.
The Tigers were missing Anton Brookshire and Amari Davis due to health and safety protocols.
"Just trying to get the job done," Pickett said. "I really didn't even feel it though."
Despite all of Missouri's struggles and lack of success this season, there's something to be said about Kobe Brown's performances. He didn't feature as much against Kentucky due to early foul trouble, something he admitted to being frustrated about Saturday, but he has been the Tigers' most consistent performer.
If the rest of those starters can start doing that, maybe Missouri's season has a chance of turning around.
"You try to enjoy this one tonight responsibly," Martin said. ... "If you applaud and you praise and you're in awe of beating a ranked team, that means we still have ways to go.
"I know we've grown as a team and we're not where we need to be as a team. But you have to understand, you have to believe that you're good enough and don't get consumed with a team because they have a number in front of them."