Missouri was without starting center Jeremiah Tilmon for Tuesday’s game against Georgia. Tilmon continues to take a leave of absence following a death in his family. Tilmon is third on the team in points (12.8) and leads the Tigers in rebounds (7.8) and blocks (1.4) per game.
In Tilmon’s absence, forward Kobe Brown stepped up and had his best game of the season in Missouri’s 80-70 loss. Without Tilmon, the lane opened for the Tigers, and Brown took advantage. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin called Brown’s number more often.
Brown, who averaged 6.7 points entering Tuesday, almost eclipsed his season-high of 14 points in the first 20 minutes. He led the Tigers in scoring going into halftime, posting 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Brown finished with a career-high and game-high 21 points and added five rebounds and two blocks.
“I think the key with him was just being aggressive mentally,” Martin said. “Maybe because of Tilmon out he probably felt like (he) needed to do that.”
Without Tilmon, the paint opens up for both teams
Georgia was able to penetrate and get uncontested looks at the rim. Forwards Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun were tasked with making up Tilmon’s minutes. While the two rank second and third, respectively, in blocks this season for Missouri, they don’t provide the same menacing presence Tilmon does.
The Tigers haven’t been as strong defending the rim without Tilmon, giving up 36 points in the paint against Arkansas on Saturday.
Georgia had 22 of its 38 points in the paint in the first half, going 7 for 10 on layups. The Bulldogs got to the rim out of the gate, scoring eight of their first 11 points at the rim.
This isn’t new for Georgia, which has lived around the rim recently. In their past four games, the Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points in the paint. Georgia finished with 38 points in the paint Tuesday.
Missouri matched Georgia with 22 first-half points in the paint. As the Tigers continued to struggle from beyond the arc, they started to attack the rim. Missouri went 11 of 18 (61.1%) in the first half on 2-pointers. The Tigers finished the game with 38 points in the paint.
Tigers struggle with 3-pointers, turnovers
Missouri attempted 15 3s in the first half, with most coming in the opening minutes. While the Tigers weren’t hesitant to hoist 3s, they only made three.
Missouri has been a better 3-point shooting team in its past five games, shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith and Mitchell Smith were the only Tigers to hit a 3 in the first half.
Still, Missouri led 37-33 at the half. The Tigers turned the ball over only two times in the first 20 minutes.
However, Missouri turned the ball over 11 times in the second half. The Tigers continued their 3-point struggles, going 3 for 11 in the second half. Georgia caught fire from deep, going 5 for 6 in the final 20 minutes. The Bulldogs shot 46.7% from 3 overall.
“A couple of live-ball turnovers led to 3-point shots,” Martin said. “We could get what we wanted to get offensively, but they just made some plays and got their heads up.”