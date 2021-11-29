Brown the star as MU walks over Paul Quinn

Well, that was expected.
In a season that has left fans disappointed, Missouri was never in any real danger of a shock upset against NAIA outfit Paul Quinn College, only trailing once in the first half for less than a minute. In the end, the hosts walked away with a 91-59 victory, with Kobe Brown finishing with 20 points and 23 rebounds.
He is the first Missouri player since 1980 to register 20 or more rebounds in a game.
“I was definitely surprised,” Brown said. “I never thought I’d get that many, but it’s a blessing.”
Brown was only four assists from a triple-double. The last time a Missouri men’s player finished with a triple-double was Greg Cavener in the 1983-84 season against Wisconsin-Green Bay.
“He’s a good basketball player,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said of Brown. “He’s been in the program as a three-year starter, so you expect him to play well in games like these.
“But I think the thing that makes him special (is) he’s a guy that just plays basketball. ... His character, his work ethic — you want to see him do well. And he had a great performance tonight.”
From a personal perspective, Brown’s night got even better late in the game. His brother, Kaleb Brown, made just his second collegiate appearance and scored his first field goal since joining the Tigers.
“That was definitely a proud moment,” Kobe Brown said. “I was happy to see him get that. I know he works for it — he works hard. So I was happy for him.”
While this isn’t a game that should be read into too much, Missouri played better in transition. The hosts scored 22 points off Paul Quinn’s 19 turnovers. Four Missouri players finished with double-digit scoring figures — Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, DaJuan Gordon and Amari Davis.
“Any win’s a good win,” Gordon said. “This boosts our confidence no matter what. I think we learned that we all can shoot. ... I think it’s just a good confidence booster for us.”
However, it wasn’t all great for Missouri, which shot just 27.6% from the 3-point line.
The only freshmen who saw the court before there were only five minutes left in the half were the usual suspects — Anton Brookshire and Yaya Keita. Sean Durugordon checked with 4:59 left in the game, his first minutes since the loss to Florida State. Kaleb Brown came in 36 seconds later for Davis, just his second collegiate appearance.
Trevon Brazile has warmed up in recent games but has yet to be available to play due to an unspecified injury. Martin said he was medically cleared to play, but that it’s a matter of how he practices to see when he gets into the rotation.
Jordan Wilmore was the only player who was available but didn’t play. Martin said that there’s “just some things I need to see him get better at.”
Missouri only registered 21 bench points and not a single one until the second half. Coleman accounted for nine of those, with Durugordon, Brookshire, Kaleb Brown and Keita got the rest.
Paul Quinn also finished with three players in double-digit scoring figures —Spencer McElway, Brandon Johnson and Anei Anei-Yor. The guests scored 40 points in the second half.
“The biggest key I said to our guys, ‘Just be consistent from start to finish,’” Martin said. “’Maintain your confidence, but be consistent and move the ball, share the ball and play as hard as you can play.’”
In the end, Kobe Brown was the difference between the two teams. He finished with a 45 plus-minus, 16 points better than Amari Davis, who was second best. Missouri leans on Brown more than anyone else, and that has been apparent in his stats.
“He’s been our best player right now since the season started,” Gordon said. “He’s bringing guys along to play better as you see today... Just seeing him better makes everybody else have to step their game up.”