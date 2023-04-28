For Missouri's 2022-23 season, no player on its 15-man roster was more impactful than Kobe Brown.
After MU’s 76-65 victory over Utah State in the NCAA Tournament, Dennis Gates referred to Brown as the team's SEC Player of the Year and the team’s MVP. Gates’ remarks March 16 in Sacramento, California, fit the narrative of what Brown provided to a team that came out of nowhere to earn 25 wins.
The 6-foot-8 senior forward from Huntsville, Alabama, earned first-team All-SEC honors. He led the Tigers with 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season, starting with a 20-point, 14-rebound performance in the season opener against Southern Indiana. Brown combined for 61 points in back-to-back wins against No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky, opening eyes on a national level of what was brewing in Columbia. Against No. 12 Iowa State, Brown posted another double-double, and in the SEC Tournament against No. 17 Tennessee, Brown helped lead a charge that advanced MU to the tournament semifinals for the first time in its decade-long membership in the Southeastern Conference.
A year prior, in a 2021-22 season that came with an increased role, Brown led the team with 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
His past two seasons have put him in a unique club in MU men's basketball history.
Using College Basketball Reference's data going back to the 1949-50 season, Brown joins a list of 26 Tigers players to lead the team in both points and rebounds per game. He's just one of five players to do so in back-to-back seasons, joining Charles Henke (1959-61), John Brown (1971-73), Derrick Chievous (1985-88) and Kelly Thames (1996-97). Bob Reiter led the team in both categories in both the 1952-53 and 1954-55 seasons, but there is not rebounding data for the 1953-54 season.
What makes Brown's season more unique?
For the 1986-87 college basketball season, the NCAA implemented the 3-point line, revolutionizing college basketball.
Since then, 10 individuals have led MU in points and rebounds per game for an entire season, but only two have also led the team in 3-point shooting percentage in the same year.
Laurence Bowers became the first Tiger to do it, reaching the marks during the 2012-13 season. In the 2022-23 season, Brown became the second MU player to do so. Ben Sternberg did finish the year with a perfect 100% from deep, but it came on just one shot — to close out an 82-53 victory over Lindenwood.
Brown knocked down 51 of 112 3-point shots, good for a 45.5% 3-point shooting percentage. He made 30 more 3-pointers than Bowers did 10 seasons prior. Brown also made two more 3-pointers this past season than he did in his three previous years combined.
After MU defeated Southern Indiana, Gates said, "Kobe is not always going to be the leading scorer, but if it was up to him it would be to be the leader in assists."
When it comes to distributing the basketball to teammates, Brown did that well, too. He ranked third on the team with 86 assists, trailing only Sean East II's 89 and Nick Honor's 103. When adjusted to per game averages, Brown tied for second on the team with 2.5 assists per game, marking the second season in a row that Brown has ranked second on the team in the category.
Brown declared for the NBA draft on April 23 but has the option to return to MU for the 2023-24 season. Whether he decides to come back or not, his 2022-23 season will be remembered as one of the best in Tigers history.
He's the first player for MU to lead the team in points and rebounds per game while leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage and placing in the top two in assists per game.