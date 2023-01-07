Kobe Brown played just six minutes in the first half after he picked up his second foul with more than 13 minutes remaining in the opening frame.
However, in a gritty SEC clash against a Vanderbilt team that dominated the interior and refused to relent on the road, Brown became the answer in the second half. He ignited the Tigers and a packed Mizzou Arena as Missouri ground out an 85-82 win Saturday.
Brown finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and an assist, hitting multiple big shots in the final half and playing composed defense to avoid further foul trouble.
"I thought in Fayetteville he never jumped started himself," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "So I think our guys, while he was connecting with them on the bench, they were keeping them mentally prepared to get back in to stay on his toes. He played on his heels, un-aggressively in Fayetteville after those fouls. And he just, you know, gave his all (today) and I thought he ended up doing some great things in the second."
Brown's jump start Saturday came on back-to-back possessions late in the second half. He threw down a dunk and then flashed his refined 3-point-shooting ability on the next Tigers possession, knocking one down to put the Tigers up 68-65.
DeAndre Gholston chipped in with a block and reverse layup on consecutive possessions and also had a productive afternoon with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Missouri (13-2, 2-1) began the game in inverse fashion to its performance against Arkansas. The Tigers started slow, as Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1) forced them into long possessions and commanded the interior to finish with 46 rebounds and 44 points in the paint. While the numbers on the surface seeming dooming, Gates said his team can overcome sacrifices rebounding to make up for it in other areas.
"I look at the complete game analytically," Gates said. "Anyone can look at the numbers and say we got out rebounded. But ultimately, you have to be able to hold that as your only negative. If we had gotten out rebounded and gave up a negative assist to turnover ratio, we would double up the possessions that they have versus we have. I think that category is transferred to our steals, to our turnover rate."
Both teams were able to capitalize on its strengths all game long, but Vanderbilt refused to relent on the road. Whenever the Tigers hit a shot to ignite their home crowd or went on a run, the Commodores always seemed to have an answer. The lead continued to flip back and forth for the majority of the second half with the Commodores at one point responding to a 15-2 run by Missouri with an 8-0 run that cut the lead to 55-54 after a 3 by Noah Shelby.
Vanderbilt stayed in foul trouble, putting the Tigers in the double-bonus with more than two minutes to go. Missouri stayed composed at the line despite going without a field goal for the final 3:55 as Vanderbilt continued to keep the game close with key buckets down the stretch.
When Myles Stute got to the line with just more than 30 seconds remaining off yet another Vanderbilt offensive rebound, the 63.6% free-throw shooter helped the Tigers, missing both, as Missouri hit its free throws on the opposite end to close out the win.
"This was the old fashioned SEC blowout. A one possession game that could have easily gone to overtime, no different than our game previously (against Arkansas) went," Gates said.
Fouls plagued both sides in the opening half, too, as each team refused to cave defensively. The Tigers finished with eight first-half fouls and Vanderbilt had nine as Missouri scored just 34 points at the break, only one more than the 33 put up by the Tigers in their loss to Kansas.
The game became stagnant for a large portion of the opening half. It wasn’t until the 14:43 mark when Hodge earned the first roar from the near-capacity crowd, hitting a corner 3 to make it 10-5 in favor of the Commodores. Both teams went on scoring droughts into the under-four-minute media timeout before Aidan Shaw electrified the crowd with yet another one of his high-flying dunks with just more than two minutes left in the first half.
"It (was) 11 a.m. when we started the game, so that might have a little bit to do with it," Noah Carter joked. "But, no we just had to bounce back, you know, persevere through all the runs because we're gonna get every team's best shot. So you know, just hunkering down and getting into our groove is all we need to do."
On one rare transition opportunity, Hodge sunk another 3. Then on back-to-back Tigers possessions, he added an and-1 then hit another 3 to bring the crowd to its feet. With Brown out with foul trouble, the Tigers were able to rely on Hodge to have another productive outing this season with 17 points — 14 of those in the first half — three rebounds and three steals. Hodge's performance is all the more impressive when Gates said after the game he was playing with the flu.
"Ultimately, you know, he gave everything he had and, you know, hell I ain't afraid to say he came in the locker room and start throwing up," Gates said. "It is what it is, and that's what a true, unbelievable, experienced player can do. They can play through sicknesses, they can play through adversity and give their very best no matter what the wall is."
Brown, Hodge, Gholston and Carter all finished in double figures as the Tigers were pushed at home by an unrelenting Vanderbilt squad. However, Brown’s ability to take over the game and stay out of foul trouble in the second half and another night of efficient scoring with multiple players in double figures sealed the narrow win.
Missouri will now look to step up on the road when the Tigers face Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in College Station, Texas.