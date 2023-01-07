Kobe Brown played just six minutes in the first half after he picked up his second foul with more than 13 minutes remaining in the opening frame.

However, in a gritty SEC clash against a Vanderbilt team that dominated the interior and refused to relent on the road, Brown became the answer in the second half. He ignited the Tigers and a packed Mizzou Arena as Missouri ground out an 85-82 win Saturday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you