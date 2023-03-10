After stunning Tennessee at the buzzer Feb. 11, Missouri men’s basketball found itself in a rock fight Friday. The Tigers couldn't play their typical faced-paced tempo, as the Volunteers’ defense hustled back and forced long MU possessions.

With its preferred style limited, Missouri’s best player stepped up when his team needed him most. Kobe Brown scored 24 points, lifting the Tigers to a 79-71 win .

