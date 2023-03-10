After stunning Tennessee at the buzzer Feb. 11, Missouri men’s basketball found itself in a rock fight Friday. The Tigers couldn't play their typical faced-paced tempo, as the Volunteers’ defense hustled back and forced long MU possessions.
With its preferred style limited, Missouri’s best player stepped up when his team needed him most. Kobe Brown scored 24 points, lifting the Tigers to a 79-71 win .
"It's big for us," Brown said. "We just come in and do we do. We're just a bunch of guys that like to play together and we just stay connected and its is showing off every day and in practice, in the game and I'm glad we made here and (I) hope we can finish this off."
Brown showed why he earned consensus first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors , tormenting Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) inside the lane. His impressive post play included a clutch putback layup after D'Moi Hodge missed a 3. That shot gave MU (24-8, 11-7 SEC) a 77-71 lead with 38 seconds left.
The Tigers outscored the Volunteers 38-26 in the paint, spearheaded by Brown’s ability to isolate against defenders down low. Earlier in the second half, with the Tennessee crowd roaring, Brown cut the Volunteers' lead to one with a layup. He grabbed a defensive rebound on Tennessee’s next possession and dropped a full-court dime to Hodge to put MU up 65-64.
When he wasn't scoring in the paint, Brown was leading MU on the glass with nine rebounds. He also found teammates to knock down open shots, finishing with three assists.
Brown has improved his shooting ability, particularly from beyond the arc, in his senior season. He made three of his six 3-point attempts, including a triple with just nine seconds left on the clock to tie the game at 30 near the end of the first half.
After Tennessee retook the lead with a buzzer beater to close the opening period, Brown picked up right where he left off in the second half, draining an early 3.
Defensively, Brown excelled against a lengthy Tennessee team. He did it without getting into foul trouble, an area that has hurt Brown in several games his season. After he picked up his first foul less than two minutes into the game, Brown did not pick up his second until the 15:56 mark of the second half.
Those were his only two fouls all afternoon.
"(I) just (kept) it in the back of my mind," Brown said. "I definitely didn't need to pick up that second foul early. I knew my team needed me and I needed my team so I just tried to play smart and just play by the rules as much I could."
The Tigers can continue to reach new postseason heights, with a chance to go to the SEC Championship game if they can beat Alabama at noon Saturday. Brown (ankle) did not play in Missouri's first meeting with Alabama, which the Crimson Tide won 85-64.
Before the game, Brown was honored as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Afterward, Gates unloaded praise on a player that has not only become more versatile with his improved shooting ability and more dominant around the rim, but a man who has worked just as hard off of the court.
"I wanted to get his shooting percentage up," Gates said. "I wanted to make him become a better basketball player, one that is showing his versatility and he's answered every part of that demand that I had. But more importantly (he's an) outstanding student athlete. 4.0 GPA, he's just a model kid."
While chants of 'one more year' echoed around Mizzou Arena after Brown was honored on Missouri's senior day, he made it clear that he will wait until the offseason to decide on his future.
But for a player who has already secured his place as one of the best to play for the Tigers, Gates also said Brown's personality could earn him a different type of position than a forward for MU men's basketball.
"He bridges any gap between a person who has a different background than he does," Gates said. "He is one person that I think could run for mayor of Columbia."