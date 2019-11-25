KANSAS CITY, MO — The elite defensive unit that Missouri men's basketball has been saying it wants to be was anything but in the first four minutes of Monday's game against Butler.
With two stalwarts at preventing baskets — the Bulldogs are eighth nationally in points allowed per game and the Tigers are 12th — squaring off in the Hall of Fame Classic, the first scoring run likely was going to be the most crucial.
So even as the Tigers somewhat recovered from a 15-3 deficit at the under-16-minute timeout, that single gap in focus was the Tigers' downfall. The Bulldogs hit their first six shots and Missouri had more turnovers (five) than points.
Butler downed Missouri 63-52 in the first of two games in two days for each team at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City. In doing it, the Bulldogs overcame a pro-Mizzou crowd and showed themselves to be the more offensively polished of two of the country's best defensive squads.
Bulldogs' forward Bryce Golden and guard Kamar Baldwin each finished with 13 points, overcoming a stellar two-way game by the Tigers' Dru Smith, who finished with 19 points and four steals on 8-for-13 shooting.
Tigers' coach Cuonzo Martin agreed with the notion that a second half in which Missouri played right with Butler, outscoring them 26-25 in the final 20 minutes, couldn't compensate for the fact that his team got itself into the early pickle.
"They made plays, got to the rim, played with confidence and made shots," Martin said. "We settled down in the second half, but you dug yourself such a hole in the first half. Give them credit for doing the right thing, but I think it was a combination of both (Butler hitting shots and Missouri's defense)."
Smith, and often only Smith, had the answers for Missouri with the ball in its hands. Xavier Pinson finished with 10 points off of the bench and Kobe Brown ended his game with nine; but other than that, no Tigers' player scored more than four points.
Two starters in particular, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, each went scoreless in limited minutes. Tilmon's shortened night was due to his well-established vice, foul trouble, while Pickett's decrease in time was — according to Martin — a preference for Pinson when faced with the Bulldogs' matchup.
"It's hard to win when you dig yourself that big of a hole," Pinson said. "We've just got to do better at executing and staying disciplined. The first 12 minutes, we all was kind of down. They did a tremendous job. We've just got to do a better job."
Both teams shot 48% from the floor. But while Butler managed 33% from 3-point range (8-for-24), Missouri's shooting woes from deep continued with an abysmal 2-for-11 from outside (18%).
On the bright side for Missouri, its shooting from inside the arc was excellent in the second half as the Tigers shot 54.5% from the field. Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said that due to the strength and length of the Tigers' guards, especially Smith, it bothered his ball-handlers on both ends.
"They're a tough match ... they've got physicality at the guard position," Jordan said. "They were really locked in. A couple times, they just put their head down and made difficult baskets. There were other times we just missed our coverage, so we'll learn and grow from that. But give them credit. Pinson and Smith made a couple difficult shots, also."
The Tigers will play the loser of the Oklahoma-Stanford game, played immediately after the Butler-MU contest, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation round.
With such a quick turnaround, Martin is making sure his team doesn't let Monday's loss linger. He said he'll touch on several topics, but overall, he isn't going to make sure this game is a mainstay in the film room.
"You have to get past it as fast as you can," Martin said. "You can't get consumed with the other stuff. We might touch on some things that we didn't do well. Blocking out ... ball screen coverage of some areas weren't very good. So you look at those things. But other than that, you have to get it out of your system."
The loss dropped Missouri's record to 4-2. Butler remains undefeated at 6-0.
