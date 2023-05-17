St. Louis product Caleb Love’s commitment to Juwan Howard and Michigan was short-lived. According to multiple sources, the former CBC and North Carolina guard decommitted from the Wolverines, making him once again available in the transfer portal.

Love spent the past three seasons with the Tar Heels, which included a run to the national championship game in 2022 before leading the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game this past season. He entered the transfer portal in late March, and Missouri was reportedly in the final mix for Love along with Indiana and Michigan.

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism