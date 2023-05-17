St. Louis product Caleb Love’s commitment to Juwan Howard and Michigan was short-lived. According to multiple sources, the former CBC and North Carolina guard decommitted from the Wolverines, making him once again available in the transfer portal.
Love spent the past three seasons with the Tar Heels, which included a run to the national championship game in 2022 before leading the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game this past season. He entered the transfer portal in late March, and Missouri was reportedly in the final mix for Love along with Indiana and Michigan.
New York Times basketball insider and contributor Adam Zagoria posted a tweet saying: “Schools to keep an eye on for Caleb Love now: Missouri and Indiana.”
Currently, the Tigers retain Nick Honor and Jackson Francois in the backcourt while adding Iowa State's Caleb Grill and Colorado State's John Tonje from the transfer portal and Anthony Robinson II, Curt Lewis and JV Brown through recruitment. Isiaih Mosley and Sean East II have yet to officially announce if they are returning to the program.
Tigers reach out to another Jayhawk
For the second time this offseason, Missouri has reached out to a transfer from rival Kansas. According to a tweet from Travis Branham of 247Sports, the Tigers have been in contact with Ernest Udeh Jr. Mizzou reportedly also had interest in Zuby Ejiofor before he committed to Rick Pitino and St. John’s.
Udeh is a 6-foot-11, 250-pound center with a seven-foot-plus wingspan. He's a former four-star recruit from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. As a freshman, he appeared in 30 games for the Jayhawks. At 8.3 minutes per game, Udeh averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgetown, Iowa, Kansas State, Memphis, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, TCU and UCF join Missouri in a long list of schools that have reached out to Udeh.