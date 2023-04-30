Missouri men's basketball added some depth at forward Sunday. The Tigers secured the commitment of Campbell transfer Jesus Carralero.
Carralero spent four seasons with the Fighting Camels but played in just five games last season after suffering a wrist injury. In the 2021-22 campaign, he played in 29 games and averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
The 6-foot-8 forward spent a season at Link Academy in Branson before joining Campbell. He reportedly considered George Washington, Vanderbilt, Old Dominion and Clemson before choosing Missouri.
Carralero's size will be a welcome sight to MU fans after center Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal and Kobe Brown has yet to decide if he will return to Columbia or keep his name in the NBA Draft.
Carralero is the fifth player to join the Tigers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. MU has also secured commitments from Colorado State's John Tonje, John A. Logan's Curt Lewis, Indiana's Tamar Bates and Iowa State's Caleb Grill.