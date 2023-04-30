Missouri men's basketball added some depth at forward Sunday. The Tigers secured the commitment of Campbell transfer Jesus Carralero.

Carralero spent four seasons with the Fighting Camels but played in just five games last season after suffering a wrist injury. In the 2021-22 campaign, he played in 29 games and averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

