LAWRENCE, Kan. — On the eve of the Border War renewal, just inside the doors of Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas students sit patiently for their chance to sit in better spots. This is nothing new, Jayhawks fans have been doing this for years.
This is camping, and it's been happening all week. Students sat in the historic arena passing the time, all making sure they have at least one representative from their group so roll call doesn't send them to the bottom of the list.
If roll call happens and there isn't a representative of any particular group present, down they go. Little mercy is shown to those who miss their call.
Groups vary in size. Members of larger groups don't have to be there as often as those in smaller groups.
"I know people that have spent over four hours here every day this week," Kinsley Manns said. "We're lucky we have a big group, so we can split it up pretty nicely."
They don't stay on the tile floors of the arena; 10 p.m. is the latest they stay each evening. But it's all worth it for the Border War.
Almost instantly upon walking in, Alex Voelker was present for roll call. His group, called "We Love Ochai," named affectionately for KU guard Ochai Agbaji, sits at No. 36 in line. One by one, the people calling out groups shouted out the names, some of them unfit for publication, most named after a Jayhawk player or coach.
"James and the Giant Peach Basket?"
"Here."
"Netflix and Bill?"
"Here."
"Lightfoot Fetish?"
"Here."
"Football School?"
"Here."
There are 113 groups in total. The most Voelker remembers seeing for any other game was around 60. This one is different.
This one is Missouri.
"There's a lot of history between KU and MU," Manns said. "That little sense of rivalry is fun to have, and it's fun to tease people about. I just think it's fun that they're bringing it back."
A lot rides on the proximity between the two schools. Voelker knows this. From the St. Louis area, both his parents attended Missouri and he once wore black and gold before trading those for crimson and blue when he enrolled as a freshman.
He'll have family in town for the day.
"My brother's wearing a KU shirt, and my dad's wearing a Mizzou shirt," he said.
The campers need to find ways to pass the time while ensuring they and their friends don't lose out on good spots for the Border War. One group bought Dominos Pizza, another brought an entire TV set and played NBA 2K, while others spent the time studying for finals or watching movies.
Just on the other side of a black curtain was the court, where Missouri was hard at practice.
And for a game like the Border War, there are more perks to camping. Sometimes KU players bring food or other things. On Friday, they brought lunch sponsored by a local apartment complex.
The camping isn't all that fun, Voelker said. It's the anticipation that makes it worth it. And for the first Border War game in nearly a decade, that adds to the anticipation. That, in turn, makes it more enjoyable in the end.
"Freshman year, I camped out for a while," he said. "It was very much like, 'Yeah, I worked for this. I'm gonna enjoy it.' I was excited for (the Border War) since they released it."
In the end, the camping may yield good seats and spots in the famous Allen Fieldhouse student section, but it's part of something larger. The tradition has made memories among KU students for years, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.
"This is something that's unique to KU," Manns said. "That's something I'll probably tell my kids about one day and that's just a big part of the college experience."