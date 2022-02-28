By the time late February rolls around, a men’s college basketball season that started in the beginning of November can seem long and tiring. Especially when you don’t have much to play for in the closing moments of the season.
For Missouri, the inability to get consistency in the win category has put it in the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings with a game in the play-in round guaranteed. And for a team that currently sits at 10-19 (4-12), an automatic bid is the only chance the Tigers have for a postseason.
“We’re just trying to make a push in the SEC Tournament,” Javon Pickett said after MU’s last game.
With the largest win streak of the season standing at only two, it makes five wins in five days seem very unlikely for coach Cuonzo Martin and company. Nonetheless, it is the only thing left for the Tigers to rely on to help turn a disappointing season around.
The recent performances from Missouri only help build more of a case against any kind of miracle run from MU. In the current five-game losing streak, the Tigers have averaged 55.6 points and have lost by an average margin of 15.8 points. They have the longest active losing streak in the SEC.
“Every game, we try to find ways to just keep progressing,” Pickett said. “Can’t let it get to you, you just got to keep trying.”
With the adversity the Tigers are facing, there isn’t much strategy or rearranging Martin can implement. He can only preach his team to keep going.
“Just keep working hard. I think you’re down to eight guys, and you work as hard as you can,” Martin said. “Keep working. Keep practicing. Keep watching.”
Martin’s lone senior on the roster has certainly listened to his coach’s call. In the seven games since returning from a head injury, Pickett has averaged 14.1 points. Aside from the first conference game against Kentucky, he has scored in double figures in every SEC game.
But while the production and energy has been high for the senior in his past couple games, the same can’t be said for the rest of the roster.
After posting 27, 30 and 21-point performances against Utah, Alabama and Texas A&M, respectively, many knew Kobe Brown was essential for any MU success. In what are the three signature wins for MU this season, the junior went a combined 32 of 36 from the free-throw line.
But when Brown doesn’t get to the line, the former SEC Player of the Week sees his offensive game become extremely limited. In the last game against LSU, Brown posted a season-low two points and went 0 of 3 from the field. In the past five losses for MU, Brown has only reached the line five times.
The other six available players on the roster have been struggling as of late, too. Turnovers, poor shooting and lack of defensive stops and rebounds have plagued the Tigers.
If Missouri wants to avoid letting the losing streak get to six, motivation is going to be the most important factor against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8) enters the midweek matchup in eighth place. Before losing to Alabama on Saturday, South Carolina won four straight games. While still considered an outside shot for the NCAATournament, the Gamecocks have shown the ability to win games against lesser opponents.
Against the bottom five teams in the SEC, South Carolina is 6-0. Pair that with Missouri’s 2-9 road record this season, it makes for an extremely favorable matchup for the home team.
However, the fatal flaw for coach Frank Martin’s team is turnovers and fouling. The Gamecocks have the third-most fouls in the conference while marking the top-spot in the SEC with 15.3 turnovers a game. They had 19 turnovers in the loss to Alabama.
But while they struggle with turnovers, the Gamecocks excel in offensive rebounding. The 13.1 offensive rebounds a game as a team spells trouble for MU. The Tigers are 2-8 when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds.
Instead of game planning and making adjustments, it’s the little things that MU must do that’ll be important for winning on the road: boxing out, being aggressive on offense, applying ball pressure on defense, hustling back to limit transition.
But to get those little things done, it’ll need a motivated effort. Can Martin find a way to get that effort in the road finale?