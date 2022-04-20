After losing 72-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to eighth-seeded Oklahoma on March 20, 2021, former Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin was tasked with rebuilding a bulk of his roster. Despite bringing in eight new faces, Martin wasn’t able to capture three key roles which proved to be the difference in a disappointing 12-21 season.
A point guard, a center, and a 3-point shooter.
With Martin’s departure and Dennis Gates taking on the role of leading Missouri, the responsibility to fill those essential roles moved to Gates. And with recent commitments from Sean East, D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor, there are currently no scholarshippositions left to recruit with.
Gates was able to resecure the commitment from Aidan Shaw, who is MU’s best-ranked recruit since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017-18. But that wasn’t the only thing Gates was able to accomplish in his first four weeks with the Tigers.
With seven players deciding to transfer from MU, Gates was able to bring in seven players from the transfer portal in addition to adding Shaw.
But did his inaugural recruiting class solve the problems at point guard, center or the horrid 3-point shooting?
One of the primary reasons the Tigers ranked dead last offensively in the Southeastern Conference last season is because the offense didn’t have a traditional point guard. With nobody conducting the offense or setting others up for open shots, there didn’t seem to be much direction, often leading to turnovers and shot-clock violations.
Martin tried to solve the problems, but simply couldn’t find a solution that worked.
Gates knows the importance of a point guard because he was one. And in securing East — the Junior College National Player of the Year last season — it seems the Tigers might’ve found that point guard. Averaging 20.9 points and 5.7 assists last season, East certainly has potential to lead MU’s offense next season. Honor’s previous stops at Fordham and Clemson should provide depth to the position as well.
Just as bad as the Tigers needed a point guard last season, they also needed a center. Jordan Wilmore never seemed to find the court, and Yaya Keita never found a consistent string of playing time until a knee injury sidelined him for the season. To compensate, Martin had to rely on 6-foot-8 Kobe Brown to play center. And in the SEC — which is known for really good centers — it often led to MU’s leading scorer getting in foul trouble early.
Wasting no time, Gates secured the commitment fromanother junior college transfer, Mohamed Diarra. Ranked the best JuCo prospect in the country — followed by East at No. 2 — the 6-10 center from Pariscould provide relief for Brown. Coming off a season averaging 12.6 rebounds a game, Diarra will hope to significantly improve the Tigers’ rebounding efforts.
But nonetheless, the area where MU struggled most last season was shooting behind the arc. The team’s 28% 3-point shooting percentage ranked 347 out of 350 Division I teams. And with no help from the outside, it allowed defenses to only converge more on Brown trying to score in the post. If Gates wants to get Brown going consistently next season, he is going to have to space the floor.
Has Gates improved Missouri in the shooting department as well? Technically yes, but not as much one would hope for, statistically speaking.
Last season, MU averaged 5.1 3-point makes per game on 18.5 3-point attempts. When factoring in last season’s 3-point shooting statistics from the current Tigers roster at their respective schools — excluding signee Shaw— the team averaged 12 3-point makes on 38.3 attempts per game. That means the 3-point shooting percentage increases from 28% to 32%.
The 32% mark would’ve ranked 260th in the country last season.
But then again, you never know. Jarron Coleman moving back to a shooting guard role might help him with his shooting. Better play at point guard could allow for more open shots.
A fresh new offense, a deeper bench and new playmakers may just be enough to get Missouri’s offense back to at least the middle of the pack within the SEC.
Barring any more transfers in or out of the program, it seems that Gates will rely heavily on his two junior college transfers in his debut season. East and Diarra will be tasked with primary roles within the offense and will need to play well consistently if the Tigers want to improve.
However, Gates made sure to have an experienced group of role players on his roster, too. Of the 13 players on the roster, nine are seniors. While trying to build a solid foundation in his first season at the helm, having seniors help build the culture certainly will help. All seniors have shown the ability to also score, which adds even more offensive depth.
And for Brown, the new offensive threats will only make things easier for himself on offense. Defenses will no longer be able to simply game plan around him, but will have to divide the attention up elsewhere on the floor.
With how the roster is currently constructed, Gates may just have a perfect opportunity to strike while the iron is hot. If the first-year coach can garner enough excitement in his first season with the Tigers and get Mizzou Arena back to being filled, he may just have nine scholarships available to help capture a top-ranked recruiting class.
In under a month, it seems like Gates’ recruiting skills have put the Tigers in an upward direction. But only time will tell, and it’s going to be a couple of months before anybody can tell anything.