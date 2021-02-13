While Rhyan Loos may not look like she’s been through a lot in her young life, nothing’s come easy for the 10-year-old girl.
In the fall of 2015, Rhyan, then 5, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a cancer that starts in early forms of nerve cells. Since then, she’s undergone chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation, among other things.
Through it all, she’s had her family and siblings with her for support. Shortly after her diagnosis, the Loos family began the “Rally for Rhyan” fund. Rhyan’s father Brad, an assistant coach for Missouri men’s basketball at the time, found a way to support Rhyan, while also raising awareness for pediatric cancer. Missouri basketball started the Rally for Rhyan game in 2016.
The game‘s goal was to raise awareness and money toward pediatric cancer, with all donations going directly to cancer research. The original goal was to raise $10,000 to help fund clinical trials for pediatric cancer research and thus, aid Rhyan in her fight. The game raised $50K to pediatric cancer. The Tigers went on to win that game, snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Since then, Missouri has raised over 500K going into Saturday’s sixth annual Rally for Rhyan game against Arkansas.
Mizzou Athletics announced that more than $65,000 was raised for pediatric cancer research through the initiative at Saturday’s Missouri men’s basketball game. Brad, who couldn’t attend the game after testing positive for COVID-19, tweeted out his appreciation following Saturday’s game.
Brad, now an assistant athletic director at Missouri, addressed the crowd during halftime on the videoboard, discussing the fight against pediatric cancer and to thank the community for its donations. Loos also announced that former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel and his GP MADE Foundation pledged $15K toward this year’s fundraiser.
Until Saturday’s 86-81 loss, Missouri had been 5-0 in Rally for Rhyan games. Players and staff showed their support Saturday, donning a Rally for Rhyan shirt on the sidelines. Despite the loss, Missouri’s Torrence Watson took to Twitter to show his support.
Although he wasn’t around during the inception of the game, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who overcame a bout with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has been cancer-free since 1998, still continues the game’s tradition.
“I think it’s important to keep it going, especially when you’re raising money for pediatric cancer,” Martin said.
As for Rhyan, after multiple battles with pediatric cancer, including several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and countless other treatments, she has been cancer-free for almost four years now and is in remission.
Rhyan told ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, that while the situation was difficult, it’s made her a stronger person.
“Just fighting through that, now being cancer-free and not having it and seeing ‘wow, I did that,’” Loos said.
Although Rhyan is cancer-free, the tradition of the Rally for Rhyan game carries on, and will likely continue to as long as Martin stays in Missouri.
“Coach Loos and his family’s done a tremendous job of carrying that torch. I respect him and hopefully, it stays here,” Martin said.