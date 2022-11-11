Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.

"Tonight's game was a hard-fought game," Tigers coach Dennis Gates said. "It identified the things that we are doing well."

