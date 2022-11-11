Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
"Tonight's game was a hard-fought game," Tigers coach Dennis Gates said. "It identified the things that we are doing well."
For the second game in a row, Gates ran out a starting lineup of DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor and Noah Carter.
The Tigers raced out to an early lead with a barrage of 3-pointers. Four days after Southern Indiana shot 50% from 3, Missouri came out hot, making its first five 3-point attempts.
Brown knocked down two from behind the arc while Carter and Hodge each connected on one, helping build a 12-0 Missouri lead. Carter hit two more to extend Missouri’s lead to 18-7 heading into the first media timeout.
"We got out ahead early. The atmosphere was great," Gates said. "We made shots, and I think those made shots sort of put us in a jump-shooting habit, and I didn't want to get into that early, but they played a pack line style that forced us to use one of our strengths."
In the first half alone, the Tigers went 47% from behind the arc, with Carter finishing as the Missouri's leading scorer, logging 23 points and shooting 8 for 15 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3 and 6 for 6 at the free-throw line.
"My mindset was just to keep shooting. If I'm open, shoot the ball. And I think everybody I know has confidence in me and I have confidence in myself to shoot the ball," Carter said. "So (I'm) just doing the same thing I do every day."
Between Penn’s Jonah Charles, Eddie Holland III and Clark Slajchert, the Quakers made some noise out of the media timeout. Penn went on a 22-7 run, giving the visitors a 29-25 lead with a little over 10 minutes to play in the half.
Despite the Quakers roaring to their first lead, Missouri was not phased.
"Don't panic," Tre Gomillion said. "No matter what happens, they're gonna throw punches and we're gonna throw punches back, but at the end of the day we're gonna be the one to win."
Missouri went on a run on its own before halftime. Hodge scored nine over the final 3:37 of the half. The transfer from Cleveland State finished with 17 points, trailing only Carter on Missouri's side.
It was Hodge who gave Missouri its first lead since the 11:10 mark, with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play in the first half. Slajchert hit two free throws, sending the teams into halftime tied at 43.
Much like the first half, Missouri started the second half strong. Carter added five points, while Brown hit a jumper, giving Missouri a quick 49-45 lead less than three minutes in.
Carter added to his strong first half. Each time Penn seemed to pull close, Carter responded. The Northern Iowa transfer added 17 points in the second half. The Tigers took a 67-60 lead following another Carter 3-pointer but went scoreless for 2:50, allowing Penn to pull within two points.
Slajchert tied the game with a floater with under 6:20 to play, but Gomillion ignited the Missouri crowd with an and-1 3-pointer. He missed the ensuing free throw, but the sequence broke the Tigers' scoring drought with over six minutes to play.
Penn made it a one-score game before Honor knocked down the Tigers' 14th 3-pointer. Honor went 50% from 3, scoring 16 points in the winning effort.
"To be able to finish the game with 16 (points), four (assists) and three steals, he put unbelievable pressure on the ball. He made the right read and he made the right looks," Gates said of Honor's performance.
Following a Penn turnover, Gomillion knocked down two free throws to extend Missouri’s lead to 75-69. In all, the Tigers forced 19 turnovers after forcing 22 against Southern Indiana .
"I don't care what level you're playing at, to have a positive assist to turnover ratio like that and still have some unforced turnovers in there is remarkable and it shows an unselfish spirit," Gates said.
Carter gave Missouri another seven point lead off a 3 followed by a Gomillion layup which put the Tigers ahead 80-71. From there on, the Quakers never pulled within five.
A quick turnaround for Missouri, the Tigers return to the court to face Lindenwood at 5 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.