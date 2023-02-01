On any given night, on the highest-scoring Missouri team of the millennium, any Tiger can contribute. Kobe Brown is no doubt the likely candidate — he scored 26 against LSU on Wednesday — but it’s just a matter of who adds to the scoring alongside him.
After a 3-pointer from Justice Hill cut Missouri’s lead to 13, Brown stood near the free-throw line with the ball before finding a wide-open Noah Carter, who positioned himself underneath the basket and hit a layup to push the Tigers’ lead back to 77-62 with 8:51 remaining in the game.
This was the second Brown-to-Carter connection. Early in the second half, Brown launched a full-court pass to Carter, who capitalized on a tough layup for what were his 11th and 12th points of the game.
In the Tigers’ 87-77 victory over LSU, Carter finished with 14 points and three rebounds. This went along with a plus-minus of plus-eight, ranking behind Brown and Isiaih Mosley’s team high of plus-14.
“In my mind, we’ve been waiting for him to continue how he started, and whatever it was, he got back in that rhythm. We saw him with a level of confidence and no hesitation, and he ended up delivering what he needs to deliver,” MU coach Dennis Gates said.
Carter also finished with four assists — his most in a conference game — showing that the Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) don’t have just one key passer, but rather, a committee.
“Our guys play with an unselfish spirit,” Gates said when talking about who the best passer on the team is.
Before missing Missouri’s game against Arkansas on Jan. 18 because of health and safety protocols, Carter was a key contributor, averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
The three-game stretch after the Tigers’ 79-76 win over the Razorbacks wasn’t the best for the senior from Dubuque, Iowa. Against No. 4 Alabama, Ole Miss and then-No. 12 Iowa State, Carter combined for 14 points and seven rebounds while playing no more than 17 minutes in a single game.
But Wednesday night against LSU, Carter returned to his former self with a red-hot start through the first 10 minutes. On the Tigers’ second offensive possession, he cashed in a 3-pointer on a nice sequence of passing around the arc by Mosley and Nick Honor.
It was just the beginning of a multitude of contributions from Carter in the early going. On the Tigers’ next trip down the court, Carter found D’Moi Hodge on a textbook pass to put Missouri up 8-0.
Carter then proceeded to bury back-to-back 3s, adding onto a fast start and extending the Tigers’ lead to 14-3. He also collected two tough rebounds in the early going.
By the time the dust settled after the first 10 minutes, Carter had stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, providing his best performance since scoring 16 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 7.
“It’s fun when you can get in a rhythm like that,” Carter said. “We’ve got shooters on this team that you know can straight up shoot the ball, so it gets fun when we get in a rhythm like that.
With a trio of 3-pointers, it was Carter’s most since he knocked down six as part of his 28-point performance against Penn. He’s enjoying his best season from behind the arc since his 2020-21 campaign at Northern Iowa.
Missouri knocked down 11 3-pointers against LSU, making it the third game in a row in which MU has hit double digits from behind the arc.