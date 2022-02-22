It wasn’t anything Missouri men’s basketball didn’t plan for. When scouting No. 17 Tennessee, Kennedy Chandler stands out. But as one of the best players in the country, the Tigers needed a strong defensive showing.
They didn’t get it.
The Volunteers walked out of Mizzou Arena as 80-61 winners Tuesday with Chandler netting a game-high 23 points, 14 coming in the first half.
The freshman from Memphis, Tennessee, got whatever he wanted wherever he wanted. He shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 4 from the 3-point line. He also had a career-high eight rebounds and six assists, both game highs, and zero turnovers. He was excellent inside, and when he hit a corner 3 in front of his bench, handing out high-fives as he ran back, the game was as good as done.
“A lot of that’s on me,” Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon said. “I didn’t defend him well this game. I let him beat me in transition. ... We didn’t lock in on the scouting report.”
Chandler, who is projected as the No. 23 pick in the NBA Draft by Yahoo Sports, came into the night averaging 13.2 points on 43.8% shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. In Tennessee’s last game against now-No. 18 Arkansas, Chandler finished with 11 points and two assists in the Vols’ 58-48 loss.
He responded in a big way in Columbia.
“Kennedy played a really good game for a true freshman, but he’s had a lot of games under his belt,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “That’s impressive.”
Chandler isn’t the first projected draft pick that Missouri has faced this season. The Tigers have had varying levels of success against the likes of Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne, Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji among others.
For the most part, the Tigers have struggled. Smith’s five-point performance Jan. 25 showed Missouri can defend NBA-level talent, but players of that level have had too much success against the Tigers this season.
Chandler was another one who had too much success against a fledgling Missouri defense.
“He plays big,” Martin said. “He pushes really fast. ... You don’t try to persuade him to go one way because he can go both ways, he’s shifty with the ball.”
While Chandler was the catalyst for Tennessee’s success, he wasn’t alone. Victor Bailey Jr., the son of former Missouri football player Victor Bailey, scored 11 points. Santiago Vescovi had 14 points.
Missouri had some performances that were worthy of a better result. Javon Pickett continued his good form with 16 points but fouled out with just more than a minute remaining. Gordon and Kobe Brown finished with 12 points each.
Chandler was better — as he has been throughout the season. There’s a reason he’s a one-and-done prospect on one of the best teams in the country.
For a Missouri team that has now lost four games in a row and nine of its past 11, there needs to be some sort of improvement. The Tigers shot just 37% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. That, paired with a lackluster defensive showing against Chandler, won’t get the results needed to get off the SEC floor.
“Nobody wants to continue to lose,” Pickett said. “There’s places we can see growth. Of course, you want to go out there and win. This is something we’ve just got to continue to do, just continue to work hard.”