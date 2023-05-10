Anthony Robinson

For the first time since 2017, Missouri men's basketball boasts a top-25 nationally ranked recruiting class, which also currently ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports. The first commitment to the Tigers'  Class of 2023 was four-star point guard Anthony Robinson II, who committed to MU on June 30.

Robinson played his high school ball at Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Florida, helping lead the school to the 2021-22 3A state title. He also played on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the Georgia Stars.

