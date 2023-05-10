For the first time since 2017, Missouri men's basketball boasts a top-25 nationally ranked recruiting class, which also currently ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports. The first commitment to the Tigers' Class of 2023 was four-star point guard Anthony Robinson II, who committed to MU on June 30.
Robinson played his high school ball at Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Florida, helping lead the school to the 2021-22 3A state title. He also played on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the Georgia Stars.
His high school basketball coach Charlie Ward played 11 seasons in the NBA after being a two-sport standout at Florida State. During his time with the Seminoles, Ward won the 1993 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback and holds the all-time steals record for FSU in basketball.
While Ward noted differences when comparing Robinson's style of play to his own, he also detailed some similarities.
"(Anthony's) skills are far above mine when it comes to just athletic skills and ability, but there are a lot of similarities in anticipation," Ward said.
Robinson averaged 3.4 steals per game last season at Florida State University School, according to MaxPreps, which is an uptick from 2.8 and 2.4 steals during his junior and sophomore seasons, respectively.
"Very defensively savvy," Ward said. "He anticipates on defense and on offense, which is a skill that you have to have and need to have if you want to be successful at that position, and you know he shoots better than I did."
During the 2022-23 season, Robinson's shooting ability was on display as he averaged 18.8 points per game. When he won the state championship during the 2021-22 season, he averaged 15 points per contest.
"Anthony has a good feel for the game, and you know he'll continue to learn how to play the game from (point guard) once he gets to college basketball because in high school and over the course of his time, he (had) a ball-dominant scorer mentality," Ward said. "But he's improved in that area of just being an overall facilitator and making plays for himself and making plays for others."
Over the past two seasons, Ward averaged over four assists per game. With Nick Honor returning for the 2023-24 season and Sean East II having the opportunity to return, Robinson won't be pressured to be a starting point guard right away.
Ward thinks that, despite being a freshman, Robinson will be able to come in and quickly become a reliable player. At 6-foot-3, Robinson's size allows him to establish his presence on the offensive and defensive boards, as he averaged 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
"He's not going to be a liability. He'll just have to continue to learn the speed of the game and play at a certain pace," Ward said. "But I think he'll develop into a sound point guard that will get the team organized. Defensively, he's solid in being able to push the basketball and do those type of things."
A special talent off the court
Robinson has been active in community involvement while at Florida State University School. He's worked with the school's buddy program with other students.
"He comes from a good family and he's just a good guy," Ward said. "So, off the court, he's academically sound. He's motivated to be the best in all areas, so he'll fit right in with whatever community service that (Missouri) offers. He'll definitely be willing to do those things."
Having a roster of players that have good character on and off the court makes it easier to be successful, according to Ward. He thinks Dennis Gates is looking for talented but coachable players.
"Coach Gates is gonna bring in certain players that fit that mold, and he's done that since he's gotten there last year," Ward said. "He had great success this year, and I know they'll continue to bring in guys like Anthony that have great skills but are good people as well."
Why Missouri?
Missouri is the furthest-away school that offered Robinson. He chose MU over Florida State, Auburn and Virginia Tech as well as mid-major programs in Alabama State, Appalachian State and IUPUI along with in-state schools South Florida and Stetson.
"He decided to go there for the relationships, and, of course, Missouri has nice facilities," Ward said, "and that's where you want to go when you're talking about going to a school where the coach is on the right track. And they're gonna support him, because they will tend to push you and believe in you because they recruited you."
Robinson developed a good relationship with Gates and associate head coach Charlton "C.Y." Young. Young's relationship goes back to when he was an assistant on Leonard Hamilton's coaching staff at Florida State from 2013-22.
Heading into the 2023-24 season, Robinson joins four-star freshmen Jordan Butler and Trent Pierce as well as preferred walk-on JV Brown as freshmen at Missouri this upcoming season. He'll be one of nine new faces on the roster along with transfers Caleb Grill, Curt Lewis, Jesus Carralero, John Tonje and Tamar Bates.