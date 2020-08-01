Clarkson, Porter headline former Tigers in NBA bubble

With the NBA’s bubble restart officially underway, four former Missouri Tigers find themselves on team rosters: Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Clarkson, DeMarre Carroll and Jontay Porter.
OG Anunoby, who played high school basketball for Jefferson City, also is on the Toronto Raptors’ bubble roster.
Michael Porter, who started for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, had 11 points and three assists in a 125-105 loss to Miami.
Clarkson had 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting and three rebounds off the bench for the Utah Jazz in a 110-94 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday. He also had 23 points in 32 minutes off the bench for the Jazz in Thursday’s 106-104 win over the Pelicans.
Carroll, who is with the Houston Rockets, and Jontay Porter, who is with the Memphis Grizzlies, both did not play in either team’s Friday contests.