Clarkson, Porter headline former Tigers in NBA bubble

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson during the first half of an NBA game Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Clarkson played basketball for the University of Missouri for two years before declaring for the NBA Draft.

 Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

With the NBA’s bubble restart officially underway, four former Missouri Tigers find themselves on team rosters: Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Clarkson, DeMarre Carroll and Jontay Porter.

OG Anunoby, who played high school basketball for Jefferson City, also is on the Toronto Raptors’ bubble roster.

Michael Porter, who started for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, had 11 points and three assists in a 125-105 loss to Miami.

Clarkson had 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting and three rebounds off the bench for the Utah Jazz in a 110-94 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday. He also had 23 points in 32 minutes off the bench for the Jazz in Thursday’s 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

Carroll, who is with the Houston Rockets, and Jontay Porter, who is with the Memphis Grizzlies, both did not play in either team’s Friday contests.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.