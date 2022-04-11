Cleveland State graduate transfer guard Tre Gomillion announced his commitment to Missouri men’s basketball via Twitter on Monday. He is the fourth player to commit to the Tigers since coach Dennis Gates was hired from Cleveland State, following Garden City Community College’s Mohamed Diarra, Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston and four-star recruit Aidan Shaw.
Gomillion averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season for the Vikings, helping his team to the Horizon League regular season championship. He shot 52.1% from the field.
Defense is where Gomillion thrives. He was named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21 and was part of the conference all-defensive team the past two seasons. In the same timeframe, he was in the conference’s top 20 players in defensive rating.
Gates coached Gomillion at Cleveland State for the past three seasons. Gomillion’s familiarity with Gates’ system could prove to be valuable for the first-year MU coach.
Gomillion’s Cleveland State teammate D’Moi Hodge also visited Missouri this past weekend, along with Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter, Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn and The Citadel’s Jason Roche.
Missouri transfers Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore both announced their commitments to Saint Louis and Northwestern State, respectively.
Pickett, who is from Belleville, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Billikens via Instagram on Monday. He will be playing for former MU player Travis Ford at SLU.
Wilmore announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday night. He is joined at Northwestern State by former Rock Bridge and Missouri State guard Ja’Monta Black, who also committed to the Demons on Sunday. Former Missouri State associate coach Corey Gipson was hired at Northwestern State as its new head coach March 23.