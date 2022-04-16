Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge announced his commitment to Missouri men's basketball on Twitter on Saturday. He joins his former coach Dennis Gates in Columbia, as well as former Viking Tre Gomillion.
#Committed 🐯🖤 @coachdgates @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/JUQZxwqv9C— D'Moi Hodge (@Dmoi_VI) April 17, 2022
Hodge announced his decision to transfer April 6.
In his final season at Cleveland State, Hodge averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He started in 25 of 26 games for the Vikings.
On the defensive end, he finished third in the Horizon League with a 2.2 average in 2020-21. Hodge averaged 0.8 blocks per game that season.
Like Gomillion, he is likely to play a major role in Gates' first season as Missouri coach given his familiarity with his system.
Hodge's addition brings a complicated new element to the Tigers' offseason: all 13 of Missouri's scholarship spots are taken. Hodge will either be a walk-on, or a player will have to leave the program.
Prior to his time at Cleveland State, Hodge was the No. 11 JUCO recruit in the country while at State College of Florida and averaged 22.3 points over his two seasons there.
Hodge is the fifth transfer to commit to MU in Gates' time. Gomillion, JUCO recruits Mohamed Diarra and Sean East, Milwaukee's DeAndre Gholston and Northern Iowa's Noah Carter all announced their commitment to the Tigers.
Gates also got the recommitment of four-star incoming freshman Aidan Shaw, who de-committed when it was announced that former coach Cuonzo Martin would not return.
The Tigers have reportedly reached out to at least 35 players in the transfer portal since Gates took over.