The NCAA Tournament started Tuesday with the First Four play-in games. Missouri men’s basketball is not part of that event, and frankly was not close to getting an invitation to the Big Dance.
Now, after a 12-21 season, the Tigers are in the midst of a coaching search. Many of the names being thrown around carry nothing but speculation, but that is part of the searching experience. Most of the candidates being talked about are participating in the NCAA Tournament, with some touted to make decent runs into the Sweet 16 or potentially deeper.
Here are some of the names to watch in regard to the Missouri job:
Jeff Linder, Wyoming
Linder and the Cowboys are part of the First Four and face Indiana on Tuesday. Wyoming is in its third NCAA Tournament since 1988. That is due, in large part, to Linder.
He came in and turned the Cowboys from a sub-.500 team into one that could compete for the Mountain West title. He did the same in the Big Sky with Northern Colorado.
He’s someone who potentially could do the same with Missouri.
Matt McMahon, Murray State
The Racers are one of the top mid-major programs in the country and McMahon is a part of that. He coached NBA star Ja Morant before he was drafted and now led the Racers to an undefeated Ohio Valley record.
Murray State could be primed for a run in the tournament, but another coach on this list stands as the first barrier to that. McMahon is likely going to be one of the most sought after coaches in the nation once the Racers are finished, and his name has been included by some in the Missouri hunt.
Todd Golden, San Francisco
Golden is on the other end of McMahon’s first game in the NCAA Tournament. At 36-years-old, Golden is among the youngest coaches in Division I men’s college basketball and has earned the reputation for being one of the better analytics coaches in the game.
Like his opponent, Golden is likely going to attract interest from several top programs. In the past, he was an assistant to Bruce Pearl at Auburn, so he has high-major experience. Whether he wants to leave the coast for a high-major head coaching job remains to be seen.
T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State
Though unlikely, Otzelberger’s previous experience of working with Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois means he almost has to be on this list. Taking Iowa State from 2-22 to the NCAA Tournament in his first season is impressive and makes it unlikely he would want to leave Hilton Coliseum any time soon.
But his previous relationship with someone who is now looking for a coach means another move is not outside the realm of possibility.
Kevin Willard, Seton HallThis is a new name. Willard hasn’t appeared on a ton of people’s shortlists for the Missouri job, but the link came Tuesday. Whether or not there is concrete interest from Willard to move to Columbia is unclear, but he would check a few boxes of what MU fans are looking for.
An unnamed source told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Willard has taken Seton Hall as far as he feels he can, so maybe a change of scenery could be in his future.