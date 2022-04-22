Jarron "Boogie" Coleman has decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the Missouri men's basketball program after one season. The Indianapolis native started 21 games last season and averaged 8.6 points a contest for the Tigers.
Joining Sean Durugordon, Anton Brookshire, Trevon Brazile, Javon Pickett, Jordan Wilmore, DaJuan Gordon and Yaya Keita in deciding to transfer, Coleman is the eighth player from last season's 12-21 team to do so. Aside from Durugordon, every player has entered the portal after Dennis Gates was hired to replace Cuonzo Martin.
Coleman led the Tigers last year in 3-point shooting in terms of makes (46) and shooting percentage (30.3%). He had 13 games in which he scored double figures and was MU's fourth-leading scorer.
Before coming to Columbia, Coleman had won the MAC Freshman of the Year award at Ball State in 2019-20 and also played for the Cardinals in 2020-21.
With Coleman's departure, it leaves only four players from Cuonzo Martin's tenure left on Missouri: Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown, Ronnie DeGray III and Amari Davis.
If Gates adds another transfer to take Coleman's scholarship — and possibly more replacing other departures — that'll be the second straight season MU has had at least nine new faces on the roster.