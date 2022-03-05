Jarron Coleman lined up a corner 3. Defenders coming at him, it didn’t matter. He let it fly and watched it fall. With 10:43 left in the game, Coleman gave Missouri men’s basketball its first lead over Georgia in the 79-69 win.
The second half proved the difference between the SEC’s bottom two teams. Georgia came out flying, starting 10 of 10 from the field and leading by as many as 14 points in what looked to be a routine win for the Bulldogs.
But Coleman said no.
"It felt good to get some shots to fall," Coleman said. "My teammates found me, we executed plays and it was just all going with the momentum starting with our defense."
The Tigers’ (11-20, 5-13 SEC) first six points of the second half came off two Coleman 3s to cut into Georgia’s (6-25, 1-17) lead. He finished with 12 points on 4 of 14 shooting from the field. He spurred an 11-1 Missouri run to give the Tigers some breathing space in the second half.
"It was big for me and our team just to get my 3s falling in (and) getting everybody else going," Coleman said.
Aaron Cook, a graduate transfer out of Gonzaga from St. Louis, made it look like the game wouldn’t go Coleman’s way in the opening moments. Cook stole the ball from Coleman twice, both ending in dunks, in Georgia’s 7-0 run to start the game. Coleman was replaced by Kaleb Brown after the opening minutes. He had three turnovers in the first half and six total.
Coleman had two points after the opening 20 minutes.
"I thought he was solid in the second half. That first half — oooooof," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "He's a good player. ... What I asked him to do was play with supreme effort, that's what I want from him."
Kobe Brown finished with a game-high 21 points in the win despite sitting a large portion of the first half with three fouls.
Coleman had some key turnovers late down the stretch. He threw the ball away and traveled while Missouri was battling back against Georgia’s comeback effort. He committed a foul that sent the Bulldogs to the line. Fortunately for him and Missouri, Kario Oquendo missed both shots and allowed the Tigers to survive.
The task looked mountainous when Kobe Brown went to the bench with three first-half fouls and Javon Pickett failed to score in the opening 20 minutes. Ronnie DeGray III’s 10 first-half points kept the Tigers alive. He finished with 12.
Missouri won despite have six players finishing with three or more fouls.
"It's not an easy thing to handle," Kobe Brown said. "When it happens and I come out, you just gotta be engaged, try to help win from the sideline."
The win was a big one for Missouri. It snapped a six-game losing streak and gives it the chance for some momentum heading into Wednesday’s SEC Tournament-opening game against Ole Miss.
"I think everything ... is a boxing match," Martin said. "You win a few rounds, you're gonna lose a few rounds. That's what it is. This is a high level of focus, preparation — it's a fight. That's what it is."
For Georgia, it extends its losing streak to 11 games and only adds to the seemingly inevitable ending to the coach Tom Crean era after the season concludes.
Similar questions to those posed for Crean have surround Martin throughout the season. Martin is now one game above .500 in his tenure in Columbia.
"I expect to get up tomorrow and go to church," Martin said when asked if he expected to be at MU next season. "Of course, I count my blessings. I don't worry about that."
While those questions will continue to hand around the program until after the season concludes, MU has a crucial opening-round SEC Tournament game to prepare for. The Tigers have struggled for momentum throughout the season with their largest winning streak stretching just two games.
To change that, they need to hit the big shots like Coleman did down the stretch in Saturday's win.
"Any win feels good, Coach says, 'You never know when he next one will come,' so enjoy it," Coleman said. "It was a good one. We started off bad, but it was a good type of win for us to come back and get our momentum going late second half."