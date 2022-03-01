So close, but yet still so far away.
Missouri men’s basketball brought a 14-point deficit down to one with 1:34 left with a late 10-2 run against South Carolina, but still managed to fall just short. The 73-69 defeat on the road extends the longest losing streak in coach Cuonzo Martin’s tenure at MU to six.
“I thought we did a good job maintaining our competitive spirit to give ourselves a chance to win,” Martin said of the effort. “Just some key fouls down the stretch got those guys to the free-throw line to turn the game a bit.”
But considering the poor performance in the opening half, the Tigers (10-20, 4-13 Southeastern Conference) should feel lucky enough to even come close enough to attempt a comeback.
MU committed nine turnovers, allowed seven rebounds, allowed 10 second-chance points and only had eight made field goals in the first 20 minutes. Leading scorer Kobe Brown was held scoreless and had two turnovers only playing seven minutes because of foul trouble.
But nonetheless, the Tigers were only down six at the break.
And if there was anything that Martin was going to need to cut into the deficit, it was going to be his best scorer. Martin believed challenging Brown’s toughness was key to getting his player going.
“It’s not about making mistakes or missing shots,” Martin said. “It’s about all the tough stuff that he’s supposed to have at all times.
Brown ended up scoring 19 points in the latter half, including 14 of MU’s last 19 points of the game. However, with South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard hitting the game-winning free-throws with five seconds left, the effort was too little too late.
And Brown knows it.
“I was a big missing piece, I know my team needs me,” Brown said. “I got to come out and give more to the team.”
And it seems that any kind of positive that can be taken away from the comeback effort is negated due to yet another close loss this season. In games decided by five points or less, MU is 0-5 this season.
South Carolina (18-11, 9-8) can use it’s 6-1 record in games within five points to put the SEC record above .500 before traveling to No. 5 Auburn.
The road finale loss puts Missouri’s road record this season at 2-10.
Now the Tigers have to shift their focus over to their next opponent in the regular season finale against Georgia on Saturday. While MU may hold the second-longest losing streak in the Southeastern Conference, the Bulldogs claim the longest. A win against the only team below Missouri in the conference standings would allow it to finish at .500 at Mizzou Arena (currently 7-8).
In a season filled with inconsistency, Javon Pickett’s scoring has been one thing Tigers fans could rely on. Aside from the conference-opener against Kentucky, Pickett has reached double-digit scoring in every conference game since.
“Just doing whatever flowed with the offense,” Pickett said of his performance.
The lone senior on the roster is apparently saving the best for the end too. Pickett’s game-leading 23 points also is a career-high. He has also been the minute leader for Martin this season, especially as of late, playing at least 35 minutes in each of the last seven games.
“When you have that level of experience, you’re battle tested,” Martin said. “You know how to get your basket.”
Pickett will attempt to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games in his Senior Day performance on Saturday.
Freshman Trevon Brazile continues to impress with his athleticism. After tying his career high last game against LSU with 11 points, Brazile followed it up with a nine point performance. But it wasn’t just the scoring that showed improvement.
He finished with a career-high nine rebounds and managed to throw down two thunderous dunks.
“I thought he played well. I just wanted to give him a hug,” Martin said of Brazile. “He just continues to get better and better every game out.”
With transfers and injuries decimating the five-player freshman class to just two available players now, Brazile’s improvement marks something that Tigers fans could look forward to for the next couple of seasons.
However, the loss has also guaranteed that MU will play in the “Play-in” round of the SEC Tournament, most likely against Ole Miss. In the fifth season of Martin at the helm, this is the third time the Tigers have played on the opening day.
But Martin hasn’t ever been somebody to quit now. He is going to take these losses as learning lessons and hope it pays off when it matters most.
“Ain’t no suffering,” Martin said. “Those aren’t my kind of words. You just learn from those lessons and you keep pushing.”