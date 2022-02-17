Humphrey Coliseum has not been nice to the Missouri men's basketball team in the past couple of years. The arena's nickname, "The Hump," seems fitting considering the Tigers still need to get over the hump to secure a win in Starkville, Mississippi, for the first time since 2013.
MU has lost six straight away games to the Bulldogs, including last year's 78-63 demoralizing defeat. After leading by 12 at the half, Missouri got dominated in the second half, letting up 51 second-half points. MU coach Cuonzo Martin's 13th-ranked team at the time had no answer in the second half for the Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar. He scored 16 of his 20 points in the latter half.
Fans should hope that Martin has figured out an answer by Friday.
Ranking third in the SEC in scoring with 18.6 points per game, Molinar has cemented himself as one of the best guards in the conference. And Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has given his star player the "green light" when it comes to shooting, as he averages 13.4 shots a contest. To put that in comparison, Kobe Brown, MU's leading shot taker, is at 9.5 shot attempts a game.
But it isn't like Molinar is just throwing anything up and hoping it falls. He is shooting effectively at 47.8%, which ranks fifth in the conference and first amongst guards. The amount of shots he takes and percentages of those attempts has combined to help him achieve double-digit scoring in every game this season.
And despite the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7 SEC) currently riding a four-game losing streak, Molinar has scored 20.8 points in those losses. But what is more impressive than the scoring totals is how much the speedy guard has gotten to the foul line.
In his past five games, Molinar has gotten to the line 40 times and has made 38 of those. Which for Missouri, is very troubling to hear.
The Tigers (10-15, 4-8) have traditionally struggled to stay in front of quick guards this season on defense, often resorting to fouling, ultimately sending them to the free-throw line.
Florida's Tyree Appleby went 10-10 from the line, including the free throws to seal the one-point victory over MU. Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington went 8-8. In Alabama's win against the Tigers, guards Jaden Shackelford and JD Davison went 7-7 and 6-8, respectively, from the charity stripe.
And if Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson had made two more of his ten free-throw attempts, the Aggies would've forced overtime at home against MU.
Getting to the foul line often doesn't only just give scorers easy opportunities to tally points, but it also puts the opposition in foul trouble.
Assuming that Missouri will be playing with only eight players for the third straight game, getting in foul trouble could be disastrous. Especially when you're fouling the SEC's best free-throw shooter.
Riding a four-game losing streak and playing the 12th-place team in the conference might not generate the most excitement for Mississippi State fans, but it won't matter for them because they know Friday is "do or die" for the Bulldogs.
The losing streak has brought a team that was once projected in the field of 68 now out of bubble conversation. If the Bulldogs want to reach the tournament for the first time since 2019, they will have to win the six remaining games, including the next two against the Tigers.
Missouri may not be trying to get back into tournament conversation, but the two-game weekend against the Bulldogs provides MU with a chance to shoot up the conference standings. The difference between Florida in seventh place and Missouri in 12th place is only 2½ games. If MU can manage to steal two wins in three days, it might just give the end of the season a new meaning.
But in order to do that, Molinar must be contained for 80 minutes, a tall task for Martin and company this weekend.