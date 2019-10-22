Missouri’s biggest rivalry game is coming back to the hardwood.

On Monday, Missouri and Kansas basketball announced they would revive the Border Showdown Rivalry with six games, starting December 12, 2020, and ending in 2025.

The two teams have not played a competitive game against each other since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12, which left many Kansas fans bitter. With the latest announcement, Kansas and Missouri fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. 

Kansas Fans

Missouri Fans

