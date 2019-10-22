Missouri’s biggest rivalry game is coming back to the hardwood.
On Monday, Missouri and Kansas basketball announced they would revive the Border Showdown Rivalry with six games, starting December 12, 2020, and ending in 2025.
The two teams have not played a competitive game against each other since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12, which left many Kansas fans bitter. With the latest announcement, Kansas and Missouri fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Kansas Fans
@jefflongKU I cannot stress enough how disappointed I am in this decision. It, in absolutely no way, benefits KU. It can only hurt us and for some reason, KU decided to throw Mizzou a life line. Very very very very disappointed.— Sebastian (@SebastianPNW) October 22, 2019
There’s a reason why MU has been begging to play this game - they have everything to gain from it (exposure, financial, recruiting, etc.). Why give your rival what they covet the most, especially when they spurned the conference? KU has absolutely nothing to gain here @jefflongKU— Matt Richards (@RichardsMattD) October 22, 2019
Sports are fun when you play your rivals. Was bound to come back one way or another and we’ve played with our ball in the corner long enough. Nothing better than beating Missouri.— Art Bagels (@OGbagels) October 22, 2019
My prediction is that ESPN covers the first two. After KU wins the first two, the next one or two will slip to ESPN2 or ESPN regional. This series is going to be so uncompetitive that by the end, you won't even be able to find it online.— KU Calhoun (@KUCalhoun) October 22, 2019
This is an unimaginable awful decision, but there have been plenty of those made at KU Athletics recently.— Stephen Martino (@stephenmartino) October 22, 2019
I was against this coming back since 2012 and I’m slowly starting to think it’s a good idea to bring back the greatest rivalry in college sports... sadly I was a student during the period in which it did not exist— BrOwens Sports (@BrowensSports) October 22, 2019
Love it. Absolutely love it.— Talkin’ Hawks (@TalkinHawks) October 22, 2019
Anyone upset with this really needs to get over themselves. The KU/MU rivarly is great fun and I'm glad it's back.— T (@JTylerDaniels) October 22, 2019
Can’t wait for KU to play Mizzou again. IT’S ON Y’ALL.— Rich Homie Svi (@aaamackay) October 22, 2019
Yessss I have so missed the Border War. At least double the energy of any KU-Kstate game. And yes this excitement is coming from someone who was a KU student when Mizzou was in the Big 12 😂— Kacie (@KacieKC) October 22, 2019
Missouri Fans
Now @MizzouFootball, it's YOUR turn. Bring back the Border War on the gridiron!— Eric T. Randall (@ETRandall) October 22, 2019
As a Mizzou diehard, yes, it’s going to be epic. But please, no more “we went 16-15 and went to the NIT, but beat KU, so the season was a success!!” mentality. Have always hated that kind of thinking.— John Fougere (@John_Fougere) October 22, 2019
Younger Mizzou fans, your job over the next 417 days is to understand the hatred we have for kU. Watch YouTube, read stories, talk to anyone from the big 12 days. There is a reason I don't do examples in class in red and blue marker. #MIZ— Eric Schierbecker (@MrStealYoTeeBox) October 22, 2019
Christmas has come early!!! How can Mizzou and KU fans not be pumped up for this Rivalry once again. Let's Go Tigers!!! #Mizzou https://t.co/TS0HlQQ16z— Daniel Carlos ⚽️ (@SoccerGuru16) October 22, 2019
Why? So they can beat us every year like the old days? I thought we went to the SEC to get away from Kansas. #MIZ 🐯🏀Kansas leads the all-time series 172-96.Literally. KU has beaten Mizzou like a drum in basketball since 1907.I'd be happy if we never played KU again. https://t.co/gfqPf3jgHa— Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) October 22, 2019