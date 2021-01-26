Sharife Cooper was everything Missouri expected — and more.
The scouting report on the freshman sensation wasn’t enough. He went out and did what he’s best at from the tip, and his difference on the floor showed as long as he was on it to help snatch Auburn an 88-82 win from Missouri’s grasp Tuesday at Auburn Arena.
Cooper finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in another stellar performance since being ruled eligible Jan. 9. The five-star guard was finding his teammates above the rim and finishing at it, stumping yet another defense with his skillset.
“He’s a talented, talented young player,” coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Does a great job of getting in the lane. He puts you in tough positions. He even does a good job for his size at finishing at the rim with bigger guys. He keeps his head up, so he’s always looking for his guys.”
As Auburn got into a groove early, Missouri hadn’t yet found one. Its best minutes came from senior Jeremiah Tilmon, who Martin strangely decided to sub out for Jordan Wilmore in the early goings for a bit. Wilmore had only played four games before Wednesday, and it showed. Missouri was outscored by seven points in three minutes when the 7-foot-3 freshman was on the floor and Auburn took advantage to get out to a 19-9 lead.
Missouri then spent much of the game attempting to erase the deficit that stretch had berthed. Luckily for MU, Cooper entered foul trouble late in the half, with 6-1 guard earning his third foul with about four minutes to go until halftime.
The effect of his absence was obvious. Auburn didn’t score a field goal in the final three minutes of the half. The offense looked lost without Cooper, and it allowed Missouri to claw its way back in and be down merely 39-35 after 20 minutes.
Guard Dru Smith, who eclipsed 1,000 career points during the game, led the charge out of the locker room. His 21 points — 13 coming in the second half — and efficient shooting from deep (3 of 4 from 3-point range) kept his Tigers in front for much of the second half.
While his performance was much needed, it wasn’t enough to hide Missouri’s 38% shooting from the field and 24% from deep. Smith was the scorer that Missouri needed to stay afloat with both Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith in foul trouble and shooting 2-for-11 from the field.
But as soon as Cooper re-entered the game, the freshman changed the atmosphere. Cooper, at a plus-20 plus-minus in his 27 minutes, virtually went anywhere he wanted to on the floor. He brought his group back not only to compete, but to exchange leads multiple times with Missouri.
Down the stretch, the game was slowed by referee’s whistles. The two teams shot a combined 71 free throws, with Auburn converting 36 of its 44 foul shots. It grew harder as the second half went on for Missouri’s guards to be as aggressive as they would have liked.
“It’s tough,” Dru Smith said. “You know, that’s kind of who we are. We want to be intense on the defensive end. But I mean, we have to adjust to how the game is being called. We have to do better. Especially there in the second half, just trying to make those adjustments, keeping our hands and just making straight up plays at the rim.”
Cooper shot 21 free throws himself, just six fewer attempts than the Tigers had as a team.
“We allowed 21 free throws (from Cooper),” Martin said. “I’m not saying the officials didn’t do a good job, but man, 44 free throws is a lot to beat any team on the road.”
Missouri saw some untimely misses at the charity stripe in its 27 attempts, with Tilmon shooting a poor 3-for-11 from the line.
“Of course (Tilmon is) more efficient in working on them at home because you have access to facilities,” Martin said of Tilmon’s free throws. “3-for-11 … I think he’s a better free throw shooter than that. They just didn’t fall for him.”
Despite 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks, Tilmon’s effort wasn’t enough. Auburn had 14 blocks itself, making things difficult inside while Cooper caused problems on the other end. Martin thought that the blocks were due to his players simply not going up with enough strength.
Auburn’s 88-point effort is the most any team has scored against MU this season and only the fifth time Missouri allowed 80 points in its last 57 games.
Missouri plays TCU next at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.