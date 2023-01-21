Facing a tall and quick No. 4 Alabama team, Missouri men’s basketball hung around on the glass but was ultimately overwhelmed by the Crimson Tide, who controlled the ball and set the tempo during the second half as they cruised to an 85-64 win Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri has been able to make up for losses in the rebounding battle this season and did show some resilience on the glass throughout Saturday’s contest. But the Crimson Tide, who average 46 rebounds per game, the most in the country, were able to keep control in the paint, out-rebounding the Tigers 53-45.
Noah Clowney scored Alabama’s first four points after a pair of offensive rebounds gave him easy layups. The Crimson Tide were also helped on the glass by not having to worry about MU forward Kobe Brown’s presence inside. Brown was ruled out prior to Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.
“You think of Kobe Brown, what he does, once Kobe Brown gets his hands on the ball. No matter how many hands are on his wrist, he’s bringing that ball in,” MU coach Dennis Gates said.
The Crimson Tide averaged 15.2 turnovers per game ahead of Saturday’s contest but showed their composure, particularly in the backcourt against a Tigers team that ranks No. 1 in the nation in steals per game. The typically turnover-happy Tide gave the ball away just 11 times.
Alabama shot just 28.6% from deep — still better than MU’s 11% — but continued to pounce on the offensive glass after missed shots, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 21 second-chance points. Clowney was dominant, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
When the Crimson Tide weren’t earning second-chance points, their aggressive paint penetration helped them earn trips to the free-throw line. Missouri fouled Alabama 10 times in the opening period and 11 in the second half. The Crimson Tide shot 32 free throws, converting 78.1% of their attempts.
“They do a great job getting to the free-throw line,” Gates said. “To be able to defeat that team, you can’t give them these energy buckets, whether it’s 3-pointers (or) free throws.”
Throughout Saturday’s scrappy contest, Alabama’s guards made paint penetration difficult by dropping quickly to cut off passing lanes inside. The Crimson Tide forced Missouri into 10 turnovers, which led to 15 points for the visitors.
Alabama’s veteran guards helped set the tone against the Tigers’ experienced backcourt on both ends. With a little more than a minute left in the first half, senior guard Jahvon Quinerly forced an Isiaih Mosley turnover before knocking down a 3 to put Alabama up 36-28.
Junior guard Mark Sears later maneuvered his way out of a double team and found a cutting Clowney.
The Crimson Tide’s elder guards found a foothold on both ends of the floor, as Quinerly scored 13 points off the bench, while Sears matched Clowney with 17 points. Rylan Griffen chipped in with nine points off the bench.
“That’s a great team,” Gates said. “They’re balanced; they have great players. They had two different guys come off the bench to make shots, and Griffin and Quinerly, they made some shots.”
Missouri relied on crafty layups and creativity to make jump shots inside the arc to stay in the contest in the first half, but the Tigers were 1-for-12 from 3 in the opening period.
The Tigers’ struggles from deep continued as Alabama established itself in the second half. Missouri finished the contest making just 3 of 28 3-point attempts. D’Moi Hodge had another rough shooting performance, finishing with five points on 1-of-5 shooting from 3. Missouri cooled down inside the arc, too, going just 7-for-16 on layup attempts.
“It was just one of those days, had a couple go in and out that we usually make in practice because we work on that a lot,” Missouri point guard Nick Honor said. “Every dog has its day, so we’re just going to continue to put that work in and look forward to Ole Miss on Tuesday.”
What was set to be a tall task against a top-5 team, especially without Brown, proved to be too much for the Tigers to handle. Alabama consistently found answers on the glass, limited turnovers and relied on four double-digit scorers to outpace the Tigers and seal another double-digit win in conference play.
The Tigers demonstrated in moments Saturday that, when fully healthy, they can hang with teams at Alabama’s talent level. Missouri again showcased its depth; Noah Carter returned to the starting lineup, and Aidan Shaw made his first start. Mohamed Diarra continued to play big minutes and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds. Mosley led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points off the bench.
“There are some positives within this game that I do see that I would like to carry over, but I am proud of our group. There’s no doubt about it,” Gates said. “One game doesn’t define us, but I am proud of our team.”