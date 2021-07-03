Cuonzo Martin received his first commitment for the 2022 recruiting class when Christian Jones, a point guard out of East St. Louis High School, announced his commitment via Instagram on Friday night.
The guard is coming off a junior season that saw him average 11.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game according to MaxPreps. He chose Missouri over recent offers from DePaul and the University of Denver.
Jones’ commitment comes after an active June for Martin and his staff. Missouri has seen visits from fellow 2022 targets Aidan Shaw and Mark Mitchell. The latter is among the best players in America and would be a huge recruiting win for a staff that has not landed a five-star recruit since the Porter brothers in 2017.