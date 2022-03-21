The UM System Board of Curators has announced a meeting for 7 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting, announced earlier Monday morning, is likely being called to discuss potential new Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, who would be getting hired from Cleveland State.
The board is required by state law to give at least 24-hour notice prior to meeting. Gates must be approved by the board before he can be officially announced as the new coach.
That approval is reportedly the only thing standing in the way of an official announcement. Gates' contract is expected to be approved by the board.
A flight from Cleveland that appeared to be owned by prominent MU alumnus Richard Miller landed at Columbia Regional Airport at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday. People wearing black and gold were at the airport to welcome whoever was on the plane to Columbia. One person there was wearing a 'MIZZOU' sweatshirt.
It is not clear if Gates or his family were on the flight.