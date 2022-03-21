Oakland Cleveland St Basketball

Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates celebrates with his team after the Vikings won the Horizon League Tournament title game over Oakland in March of 2021 in Indianapolis. Gates is expected to be introduced as the new coach of Missouri Tuesday after the UM System Board of Curators approves details of his contract in the morning.

 Darron Cummings

The UM System Board of Curators has announced a meeting for 7 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting, announced earlier Monday morning, is likely being called to discuss potential new Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, who would be getting hired from Cleveland State.

The board is required by state law to give at least 24-hour notice prior to meeting. Gates must be approved by the board before he can be officially announced as the new coach.

That approval is reportedly the only thing standing in the way of an official announcement. Gates' contract is expected to be approved by the board.

A flight from Cleveland that appeared to be owned by prominent MU alumnus Richard Miller landed at Columbia Regional Airport at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday. People wearing black and gold were at the airport to welcome whoever was on the plane to Columbia. One person there was wearing a 'MIZZOU' sweatshirt.

It is not clear if Gates or his family were on the flight.

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

