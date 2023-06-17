Heading into Year 2 of Dennis Gates’ tenure at Missouri, the Tigers will be looking to improve off a season where they exceeded expectations by winning 25 games.

Last season, the program found success with a roster that featured only three players from the previous season’s team, six transfers from mid-major programs, two freshmen, two JUCO transfers and just one Power Five transfer.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu