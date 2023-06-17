Heading into Year 2 of Dennis Gates’ tenure at Missouri, the Tigers will be looking to improve off a season where they exceeded expectations by winning 25 games.
Last season, the program found success with a roster that featured only three players from the previous season’s team, six transfers from mid-major programs, two freshmen, two JUCO transfers and just one Power Five transfer.
The 2023-24 roster will again look a bit different. In the current landscape of collegiate athletics, players exhaust all their eligibility or pursue better opportunities, whether that be turning professional or utilizing the transfer portal.
It’s been over 90 days since MU last took the floor, but a busy offseason has reshaped what the roster will look like for the 2023-24 season.
Who’s is not returning?
Eight players will not return to Mizzou.
Missouri’s top two scorers from a season ago are pursing careers in the professional ranks. Kobe Brown, the Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder in back-to-back seasons, decided to forgo his final year of remaining eligibility to enter the NBA Draft. Brown is currently speculated to be a second-round pick.
D’Moi Hodge exhausted all of his remaining eligibility after leading MU with 100 3-pointers and a program-record 91 steals. While not expected to be selected as high as Brown, Hodge has garnered interest from multiple NBA teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.
Like Brown, former Rock Bridge standout Isiaih Mosley opted not to return to Mizzou in order to pursue a professional career. Later this summer, he’ll join Ben Sternberg and DeAndre Gholston, who both exhausted their eligibility, in The Basketball Tournament. Gholston was one of three Tigers to average double-digit scoring figures last season. He also produced clutch moments against Arkansas, Tennessee and UCF.
A leader on the court and in the locker room, Tre Gomillion also ran out of eligibility after appearing in 24 games during the 2022-23 season.
Two players transferred out of the program in late March. Mohamed Diarra is heading east to join NC State, while Ronnie DeGray III is getting a fresh start by heading west to play for Wichita State.
Who’s coming back?
Seven players are set to return to Columbia.
On April 6, Noah Carter became the first senior with remaining eligibility to announce his return to the program. The 6-foot-8 forward leads all returning players in points and rebounds from a season ago. He was key for the Tigers the final eight games of last season, averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Less than a month after Carter’s announcement, Nick Honor became the second player to return to Missouri In Honor, MU returns its starting point guard, giving the Tigers familiar veteran experience. No one logged more minutes (1,048) or assists (103) than Honor last season. Much like he said about Gomillion, Gates has described Honor as a coach on and off the court.
Sean East II has yet to officially confirm whether he is returning for the 2023-24 season, but as of now he is still on the roster. A key piece off the bench, he averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists last season.
Aidan Shaw will likely have more opportunities this upcoming season after displaying a few bright spots during his freshman campaign. Jackson Francois and Mabor Majak are also expected to be back, while Kaleb Brown rejoined the team in early June after entering the transfer portal.
Transfer portal additions
On3’s Team Transfer Portal Index aims to determine if a team has improved its talent, stayed the same or taken a step back based off its additions and subtractions through the portal.
Currently, On3 has Missouri ranked second in the nation, behind Penn State, in its transfer portal index, indicating that MU has in fact improved its roster through the portal this offseason. Missouri has added five players via the portal.
Mizzou addressed arguably its biggest need — a veteran big man. The 7-5 Connor Vanover comes to Columbia after stints at Arkansas, California and, most recently, Oral Roberts. Vanover collected multiple All-Summit League awards while finishing second in the nation in blocks. He also displayed shooting from behind the arc as he made 46 3-pointers with the Golden Eagles during the 2022-23 season.
At guard, the Tigers also addressed the void left by Gholston and Hodge with the additions of Colorado State’s John Tonje, Iowa State’s Caleb Grill and Indiana’s Tamar Bates.
Tonje averaged 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Rams last season. Grill, on the other hand, has been known to knock down 3s; he ranked in the top 10 in the Mountain West and Big 12 in made triples for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively.
Bates, a Kansas City, Kansas, native, was recruited by MU out of high school before choosing the Hoosiers. The former four-star prospect appeared in 35 games — 33 off the bench — for Indiana.
Jesus Carralero, a 6-8 forward, committed to Missouri in late April after being one of the most versatile players in the Big South for Campbell. He was the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 in assists, assists-to-turnover ratio, blocks, rebounds and steals.
JUCO additions
The Tigers made it back-to-back offseasons in which it acquired the reigning NJCAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Last year, it was East, and this upcoming season, John A. Logan’s Curt Lewis will be the Tigers’ newest JUCO addition. Last season with the Vols, Lewis led the team to a NJCAA Championship while averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. So far, he is Mizzou’s only JUCO addition.
A look at MU’s recruiting class
247Sports currently lists Mizzou as having the No. 27 recruiting class in the nation and fifth-best in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers landed two four-star recruits in 7-foot center Jordan Butler and 6-8 power forward Trent Pierce.
Three-star point guard Anthony Robinson II has strong ties with Gates and associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young and adds depth at point guard from Florida State University School. JV Brown and Danny Stephens will be joining the team as walk-ons, giving MU five players in this year’s recruiting class.
Current roster
Point guards: Nick Honor, Sean East II, Anthony Robinson II
Shooting guards: Caleb Grill, John Tonje, Tamar Bates, Curt Lewis, Kaleb Brown, JV Brown, Jackson Francois
Forwards: Noah Carter, Jesus Carralero, Aidan Shaw, Trent Pierce, Danny Stephens
Centers: Connor Vanover, Mabor Majak, Jordan Butler