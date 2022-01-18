This was the kind of game Missouri needed from Amari Davis all season.
Davis had his best performance for the Tigers (8-9, 2-3 SEC) all season in their 78-53 win over Ole Miss (9-8, 1-4) on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi. He finished with a personal season-high and game-high 23 points, 13 of which came in the first half, shooting a perfect 10 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. His previous season high was 17 against Utah.
His perfect shooting night tied a program record for shooting. It was the third time it happened and was the first time since Jeff Warren did it in an 81-67 loss to Oklahoma on March 4, 1992.
“It was just being aggressive in the ball screens, making them make a choice whether to stop the ball or get back,” Davis said. “They didn’t stop the ball, so now’s my chance to shoot my midrange shot, and I was making it tonight.”
In a season that has been inconsistent at best, the Tigers put together their best first half performance. Missouri shot 56% from the field and held the Rebels to 26% in the opening interval, forcing Ole Miss to shoot 3s. Rebels’ coach Kermit Davis used all four of his timeouts before halftime.
“I noticed because I was like, ‘I don’t know how many more timeouts they got,’” Missouri guard Jarron Coleman said. “I wasn’t counting them, but they were calling a lot.”
“Back to back,” Davis chimed in.
The Tigers ended the half on a 17-4 run, largely because of Davis’ play.
“(Davis) has a quick first step,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You can cut off his left hand, he’s still going left. ... He can pull up quick on you and he knows how to finish going left.”
While Davis had the game-high in points, Coleman continued his run of good form. While Missouri hasn’t had the results to back it up, Coleman has played well despite the torrid results from the Tigers. He finished with a career-high 13 rebounds.
“I’ve been trying to focus on rebounding for our team, knowing we’re not the biggest team,” Coleman said. “I’m just trying to go help the bigs, knowing that they’re battling down there.”
Missouri controlled the game from start to finish, only trailing early in the first half. It was the most complete performance Martin’s team has put together this season.
Defensively, the Tigers had their best performance since the win over NAIA outfit Paul Quinn, holding Ole Miss to a 34% field goal percentage.
“The better we become as a defense, the better we’ll become as a team,” Martin said. “We’ve taken some painful lumps to understand that. Hopefully those tough blowout, 20, 30-point games are long gone.”
Offensively, Missouri was more disciplined than it has been for most of the season. The Tigers only attempted seven 3s, the fewest they ever have under Martin. Missouri finished with a season-high 63% field goal percentage.
The Tigers got that done despite Kobe Brown not playing to his usual standards. Missouri’s main man hasn’t played to his standard since his career-high 30 points against Alabama, which was part of the Tigers’ struggles against Arkansas and Texas A&M.
Brown finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, an improvement over his seven points against the Aggies, but Missouri didn’t need everything to go through him. For the first time this season, the Tigers had multiple true threats.
“Of course (Brown’s) our guy, but he’s one of the guys now,” Martin said. “You just need him to be assertive. When he’s not in foul trouble and he’s assertive, then those other guys are able to get shots.”
The question going forward becomes whether this kind of performance is a catalyst for better things to come for Missouri. A possible momentum-shifting win against then-No. 15 Alabama was followed up with a loss to Arkansas. The Tigers need more results like Tuesday to have any chance at playing in late March.
And if Davis can consistently perform at that level, that is a possibility.