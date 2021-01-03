Whether it's Missouri State, Tennessee, California or Missouri, any Cuonzo Martin-led team is going to hold its own on the defensive end.
“Our DNA is defense,” Martin said. “This is what we look like, whether shots are going in or not.”
The Tigers didn't look like themselves in their Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on Wednesday. The Volunteers weren't stifled by any defense Missouri threw at them, converting high-percentage looks. Tennessee shot 50% from the field and 71.4% from 3 on its way to a 73-53 win, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Despite the tough outing, Martin's squad doesn't dwell too much on the past but instead looks ahead to the next opportunity.
“We couldn’t complain about what happened last game,” Xavier Pinson said. “We just had to do our best to get right back in the gym and work as hard as we could.”
Facing an 0-2 start in SEC play after beginning the season 6-0, the Tigers knew they needed to get back to their bread-and-butter: defense. Missouri did exactly that, holding Arkansas to a season-low 68 points.
“We needed this,” Jeremiah Tilmon said. “If we would’ve lost this game, it would’ve put us in a big hole. We needed this bounce-back, and it's good for us to turn around after that loss.”
Razorbacks guard Moses Moody, the team's leading scorer and a projected NBA lottery pick in this year's draft, struggled to find any openings. While Moody made four 3-pointers, he was 0-for-7 inside the arc. Moody finished with 18 points on 26.7% shooting.
“Their strength is playing 1-on-1 and getting downhill, making plays,” Martin said.
The difference for Missouri defensively was, according to Martin, "having the grit to guard 1-on-1 and force them to make a play.”
Moody was the only Arkansas player to find any consistency from 3. The rest of the Razorbacks combined for only three other 3-pointers. As a team, Arkansas shot 25% from deep, something on which the Tigers knew they needed to focus.
“We were trying to run them off the (3-point) line because they’re a good shooting team,” Tilmon said. “When they were coming in (the paint), we just tried to make sure we had our hands up and jump(ed) with them.”
With the Razorbacks misfiring, rebounding took on a larger importance. While Arkansas entered Saturday's matchup 10th nationally in rebound margin, Missouri outdid the Razorbacks on the boards.
The Tigers won the rebounding battle 51-36, with Tilmon grabbing 11, one shy of tying his career-high.
While Martin believes they still have room to improve when it comes to rebounding, he's noticed the progress the Tigers have made.
“I think the last two games — Bradley and Tennessee — we didn’t do a great job blocking out,” Martin said. “We spend too much time on blocking out to allow teams to dominate on the glass.”
It's too early to tell whether the Tennessee game is an outlier or if Missouri is ready to compete for an SEC title. However, the Tigers' performance against Arkansas showcases the potential threat this team gives its conference counterparts.
While Missouri likely won't hold most of its SEC opponents under 30% from the field, the Tigers can look back to this performance to show that they can get stops, regardless of the opposition's talent.
The ability to rattle an Arkansas team that scored 97 points in its most recent game is no small feat. If Missouri can continue to defend at a high level, the Tigers could make some noise in what looks to be a wide-open conference.