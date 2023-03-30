Missouri men’s basketball forward Ronnie DeGray III entered the transfer portal, the junior announced via Twitter on Thursday. Following two seasons with the Tigers, DeGray becomes the second MU player to enter the portal following Mohamed Diarra’s decision Tuesday.
DeGray has two years of eligibility remaining. He spent a large portion of the 2022-23 season sidelined with a knee injury.
“Thank you for welcoming a kid from Parker, Colorado, with open arms for the last two years! I got to live out one of my dreams of playing at the highest level and to top it off, be (a part) of March Madness,” DeGray wrote in a graphic posted on Twitter. “I want to thank coach (Cuonzo) Martin and coach (Cornell Mann) for recruiting me to Mizzou and all the other coaches who had a part in coaching me during my time here.”
Shortly after DeGray made his decision public, Dennis Gates also released a statement on Twitter thanking DeGray for his contributions at Missouri and wishing him the best in the portal, similar to the message of support he posted after Diarra’s decision to transfer.
DeGray appeared in 17 games for the Tigers during the 2022-23 season, starting in eight. His knee injury caused him to miss a chunk of Southeastern Conference play as well as the SEC and NCAA Tournament.
When on the floor, DeGray averaged 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists for MU. DeGray’s finest moment of the year came in the Braggin’ Rights game against then-No. 16 Illinois. He scored 10 points on 50% shooting while grabbing four rebounds and collecting an assist, a steal and a block. MU went on to defeat the Fighting Illini 93-71, and DeGray finished with a 32 plus–minus. He also recorded five points, five rebounds and two blocks one game earlier in MU’s buzzer-beating victory over UCF.
During the 2021-22 season with the Tigers, DeGray’s first with MU, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and about one assist, block and steal per game. DeGray recored double-digit points on 13 occasions, including a season-high 18 points on 83% shooting against SMU that capped off a fourth straight game of double-digit scoring.
Prior to joining MU, DeGray spent his freshman season at UMass. He was a three-star recruit from Woodstock Academy in Parker, Colorado. He averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game with the Minutemen in Massachusetts.