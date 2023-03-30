Missouri men’s basketball forward Ronnie DeGray III entered the transfer portal, the junior announced via Twitter on Thursday. Following two seasons with the Tigers, DeGray becomes the second MU player to enter the portal following Mohamed Diarra’s decision Tuesday.

DeGray has two years of eligibility remaining. He spent a large portion of the 2022-23 season sidelined with a knee injury.

  Reporter, Fall 2022

