Former Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III announced he is transferring to Wichita State early Wednesday evening on Twitter. DeGray entered the transfer portal March 30 and leaves MU with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
DeGray spent the last two seasons with the Tigers after transferring from UMass. Most of DeGray's production with the Tigers came during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Following a coaching change from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates, DeGray was one of three Tigers to return to the team for the 2022-23 season, along with Kaleb and Kobe Brown. DeGray appeared in just 17 games as he battled a knee injury, which caused him to miss a large portion of Southeastern Conference play, as well as the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
DeGray had four points, two rebounds, a steal and a block in Missouri's 88-84 overtime victory at Wichita State on Nov. 29. He had six points and six rebounds in a 61-55 home loss to the Shockers in 2021.
DeGray is the second Tiger to find a new home after entering the transfer portal. Mohamed Diarra committed to NC State in late April.
Mizzou offers Class of 2025 recruit
According to a tweet by NextUpRecruits, Missouri has offered Class of 2025 recruit Jasper Johnson. He is a 6-foot-4 point guard who attends Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky.
Johnson is listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 player overall in the Class of 2025 by ESPN. He is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky by 247Sports.
Johnson also holds offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Memphis, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Xavier.