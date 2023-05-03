Former Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III announced he is transferring to Wichita State early Wednesday evening on Twitter. DeGray entered the transfer portal March 30 and leaves MU with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

DeGray spent the last two seasons with the Tigers after transferring from UMass. Most of DeGray's production with the Tigers came during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. 

