Missouri LSU Basketball

Missouri coach Dennis Gates gestures during the team's game against LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Gates was extended through the 2028-29 season Friday evening.

 Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP

Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates' contract has been extended for an additional season after leading the Tigers to 24 wins — so far — in his first campaign at the helm.

Gates' extension runs through 2028-29 season, and his annual salary will jump to $4 million per year, with an increase of $100,000 per season until the end of the contract according to a news release. 

  Missouri men's basketball reporter.

