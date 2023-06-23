Kobe Brown works against a Tennessee defender (copy) (copy)

Then-Missouri forward Kobe Brown dribbles before a Tennessee defender with MU coach Dennis Gates in the background during the Tigers' 79-71 victory over Tennessee on March 10 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates was in attendance with Kobe Brown in Huntsville, Alabama, the moment Brown was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. It was a heartfelt moment as Gates watched Brown and his family celebrate a dream come true.

"What I did and what I get a joy out of is sitting back and watching everyone else's reaction," Gates said Friday. "I took about five or 10 steps backwards to just absorb the environment, and I wanted to see his dad's reaction, I wanted to see his mom's reaction, I wanted to see his reaction, and I wanted to see his entire village's reaction, because it doesn't take one person."

