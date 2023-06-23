Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates was in attendance with Kobe Brown in Huntsville, Alabama, the moment Brown was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. It was a heartfelt moment as Gates watched Brown and his family celebrate a dream come true.
"What I did and what I get a joy out of is sitting back and watching everyone else's reaction," Gates said Friday. "I took about five or 10 steps backwards to just absorb the environment, and I wanted to see his dad's reaction, I wanted to see his mom's reaction, I wanted to see his reaction, and I wanted to see his entire village's reaction, because it doesn't take one person."
The Clippers took Brown with the 30th overall pick in the draft, making him the 16th Tiger to be selected in the first round.
Gates himself noted that Brown did enough in the past four years to justify getting drafted. He was thankful to the Clippers for believing in Brown and thinks the Tigers' star from a season ago is one of the better talents in this year's class.
"There was no one in this draft class that I thought was more powerful, skilled and versatile," Gates said. "He has a unique skill set, one that is, you know, on the cusp of ... being called a unicorn because no one possesses that quality but also those additional things."
Gates pointed out how Brown, a three-star recruit out of high school, is a prime example of hard work and development. Gates also gave thanks to his predecessor.
"My hats off to Coach (Cuonzo) Martin and his staff for evaluating such a talent," Gates said. "Sometimes everyone doesn't come gift wrapped as a potential No. 1, No. 2 pick in a draft, and young people have to know that there are signs of development, signs of getting better. And sometimes you have to go through a storm to get to the sunshine, and last night it was a sunny day in Huntsville."
Gates is also excited about the opportunity given to D'Moi Hodge. Shortly after the conclusion of the draft, Hodge signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hodge will suit up with the South Bay Lakers, the organization's G League affiliate, with the chance of becoming the first player in NBA history from the British Virgin Islands.
Like Brown, Gates thinks that Hodge's story is one that young players with aspirations of playing in the NBA can look up to.
"I think his journey is also something that can reflect and draw attention to those that may not have been ever given a chance to be in the NBA," Gates said. "This young man, although he didn't get his name called, he is on a two-way contract with not only a great organization but hands down probably one of the better players in the game. And I'm still a Michael Jordan fan, but there's no doubt about it that LeBron James can go down as one of the best players in the history of the game, and D'Moi Hodge gets to have a front-row seat into that and into a storied program."
It's an uphill journey for Hodge to become a full-time NBA player, and Gates noted that hard work is going to be key to Hodge's success.
"He has to continue to grow, be prepared for the journey, learn, listen and have his eyes wide open and be prepared when his number is called," Gates said. "He has to be able to treat a G League game like an NBA game and his development will flourish."
Gates said DeAndre Gholston and Tre Gomillion will also have the possibility of joining the G League.
Glimpse at the 2023-24 team
When reflecting on the 2022-23 season, Gates noted that Missouri fell short of winning a regular-season championship and a postseason championship but now has a reset vision of being the last team standing April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.
He's excited about the team's current roster and development. Mabor Majak, Nick Honor, Noah Carter and Sean East II have been named team captains, while Anthony Robinson II has been named MU's freshman captain.
The team added several players through the transfer portal; Caleb Grill, Connor Vanover, Jesus Carralero, John Tonje and Tamar Bates are joining MU for the 2023-24 season. Gates' process of replenishing the roster with new talent involves looking for players that are efficient and have the strengths he wants his teams to possess.
"I want to be the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the country, I want to have a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, and I want to have at least one guy on an all-defensive team," Gates said. "(The) hope is that with each incoming transfer, at least one of those aspects will be improved."