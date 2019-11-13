Tuesday was some performance from the team projected to finish 13th in the Southeastern Conference’s Preseason Poll, alright.
Despite losing 63-58 in overtime to No. 21 Xavier on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, Missouri men’s basketball — who, claims the poll, will dwell in the SEC cellar this season — didn’t just take a step forward. The Tigers took a leap.
Yes, MU’s streak of 14-straight AP Top 25 losses on the road continued. The streak dates all the way back to a win at Baylor on Jan. 21, 2012, when the Tigers were still in the Big 12 Conference.
But that’s a pessimistic way of looking at it. No loss is created equally, and it wasn’t that long ago where games like Tuesday’s were absolute batterings.
There was the 82-53 rout at Florida on Jan. 19, 2013, the final full year of former coach Frank Haith. There was the 86-37 shellacking against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Jan. 13, 2015, one of the most lopsided defeats in the dubious coaching tenure of Kim Anderson.
And now there’s MU’s most recent game, where Xavier led by as much as 15, Tigers’ big man Jeremiah Tilmon played less than 23 minutes due to foul trouble, and MU had an atrocious 20 turnovers.
The difference between Tuesday and past defeats? The Tigers didn’t let their shortcomings doom them to drubbings this time. They fought until the bitter end.
“I’m from a small country town ... Danville, Indiana, ‘bout two stoplights. That’s what we call a rock fight,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said in his postgame press conference. “Coach (Cuonzo) Martin at Missouri does a tremendous job and his teams always, always play tough. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I knew this game was going to come down to toughness.”
Came down to toughness it did. With neither team shooting the ball particularly well — Tigers shot 33.3% from the field, Musketeers 32.8% — defense and hustle plays made the difference.
It was Missouri that first estblished that precedent. Starting with a buzzer-beating Mark Smith 3-pointer at the end of the first half, the Tigers grinded out a 20-6 run and notched a 38-34 lead over Xavier with 10:24 left in regulation.
Xavier as a team only scored 10 points in the second half’s first 15 minutes — a monumental defensive achievement with Tilmon in foul trouble. It’s made more impressive considering Musketeer forwards Naji Marshall and Tyrique Jones were each averaging 18.5 points per game entering Tuesday.
MU had as much as a five-point lead, including a three-point cushion during the final media timeout with 3:21 left in regulation. But that was when XU guard Paul Scruggs had his time to shine on both ends of the floor.
Down three, he blocked Smith’s shot attempt with 1:53 left and made a bucket in the paint 15 seconds later to cut the deficit to one. Scruggs hit two free throws in between two Xavier Pinson buckets for MU, before Marshall hit the game-tying 3 with 26 seconds remaining that would force overtime.
In the extra frame, Xavier did its thing. Scruggs and guard Quentin Goodin combined for seven of the Musketeers’ final 12 points, as well as being anchors on defense in holding MU to 1-for-4 shooting in overtime.
“Just execute the plays on the offensive end and keep up our intensity on the defensive end. Take care of the ball,” said Scruggs about what was discussed in Xavier’s huddle at the final media timeout. “With the players we have, everyone is for the team. We’ve got this motto that means one plus one equals three. That means we take care of each other and everything will figure out on its own.”
In a short video posted on MU men’s basketball’s Twitter account, Martin is seen talking with his team in the locker room postgame. He praised the Tigers’ fight to extend the game after being down by double digits, but acknowledged that their early mistakes proved costly.
“I can’t fault your effort, guys ... that was there,” Martin said. “But we have to learn. 13 turnovers in the first half, reckless, careless. Take care of the ball, execute. We’re just as good as anybody in America ... but (this loss) has got to pain you, and you’ve got to grow.”