Not much went right for No. 12 Missouri men’s basketball against Auburn on Tuesday. From foul trouble to poor free-throw shooting to lackluster transition defense, the Tigers were doomed to be upset.
While Missouri struggled, one positive was guard Dru Smith, who continued his recent stretch of strong play in the 88-82 loss. Smith had a season-high 21 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
Smith also hit a milestone on Tuesday, scoring his 1,000th career point. It’s fitting that Smith hit the mark at the foul line, where he was a career 87% shooter entering Tuesday’s game. Smith made all eight of his free-throw attempts against Auburn. It wasn’t the only achievement Smith’s accomplished his week.
On Monday, Smith earned SEC Player of the Week honors after posting strong performances last week against South Carolina and Tennessee. Smith scored 16 points against the Gamecocks on 5-of-6 shooting, and followed that with 18 points against the Vols, tying what then was a season high. Smith made a season-high three 3-pointers against Tennessee.
Smith did his best work against Auburn in the second half, playing a big part in Missouri coming back from a 14-point first half deficit to take the lead early in the second half. Smith was assertive, taking 11 shots in the second half, the most of any visiting Tiger. He got downhill, forced fouls and even continued his hot hand from behind the arc. In his past four games, Smith is shooting 47.6% from three.
While Auburn eventually pulled away, Smith said Missouri’s rally was a positive takeaway from a disappointing loss.
“One positive is the way we were able to respond there in the end of the first half,” Smith said. “It kind of changed the momentum. I think we cut it down to four going into halftime. I think that was a positive we were able to respond. I think earlier in the season we played Tennessee and we got down early and we weren’t able to bounce back. We responded and even got the lead back.”
The first half was a struggle for Smith and company. Missouri fell behind early, due in part to lack of ball control. Smith was quiet from the field in the first half, getting most of his points from the free-throw line and only attempting two field goals.
“They just kind of jumped out on us early and got a couple of lobs and got a good couple of energy plays,” Smith said. “We were able to collect ourselves and get it back together.
“We were kind of playing into how they wanted us to play. Shooting quick shots and quick threes. So, we just got the ball inside a couple of times.”
On the defensive side, Smith chipped in with three steals and took the tough task of guarding guard Sharife Cooper, Auburn’s freshman sensation. Cooper finished with a game-high 28 points, 18 of them coming from the charity stripe.
While Smith fouled out and had his fair share of trouble defending the crafty Cooper, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he did a solid job on the defensive end.
“I thought he did some good stuff in guarding Sharife,” Martin said. “It’s not an easy assignment because he’s downhill, he’s shifty and all that.”
Despite the end of its three-game win streak, Missouri can take a few positives out of the loss, with Smith’s play being one of them.
Following Saturday’s win over Tennessee, Martin mentioned that he and the coaching staff urged Smith to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Smith appeared to take on the challenge. In three of the past four games, Smith’s taken 13 or more shots. Prior to that stretch, he hadn’t taken more than 11 in a game this season.
While Missouri likely won’t look back on this matchup much, if at all, as the season progresses, Smith’s assertiveness on offense is a welcome sign for a team looking to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years.