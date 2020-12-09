In what was labeled by some as a trap game for Missouri men’s basketball ahead of Braggin’ Rights this Saturday, the Tigers needed all 40 minutes to put away Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday.
The Flames (4-3) came out firing from deep, going 5-of-12 from behind the arc in the first half. Similar to Missouri, Liberty doesn’t rely on just one player to take over on offense. Instead, the Flames move the ball in their 5-out offense with nearly everyone capable of shooting from the perimeter.
Liberty set the tempo early on. The Flames continued to play at their slow pace, not rushing bad shots early in the shot clock. Liberty didn’t commit its first turnover until 4:49 was remaining in the first half.
While the Flames are known for their 3-point shooting, they weren’t shy to attack the basket either. Liberty’s penetration allowed for easy backdoor cuts and finishes around the rim.
Missouri wasn’t as fortunate in the first half. The Tigers looked to be rushed on offense. The Tigers had 10 turnovers at halftime, many of which were their own wrongdoings. Unforced errors such as travels and throwing the ball out of bounds allowed the Flames to get an early lead.
Even when they weren’t turning the ball over, the Tigers looked shaky. Missouri came out trying to establish Jeremiah Tilmon in the post early against the smaller bigs of Liberty. However, the Flames did a good job of doubling him in the post. In doing so, Liberty packed the paint and forced Tilmon to kick out to open shooters from the perimeter.
“The focus was trying to get Tilly the ball within the flow of our offense, but I thought it was too much standing around, one-on-one play and not moving the ball,” Martin said.
Even with his struggles in the post, Tilmon realized he needed to contribute in other areas.
“If the ball comes my way I go to make sure I catch the ball, regardless of height advantage,” Tilmon said. “So, if they not getting the ball to me, I shouldn’t hold my head down. I have to continue to grab rebounds and continue to run the floor to help the offense and defense.”
A bright spot for Missouri in the first half was Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith.
After only scoring three points against Wichita State, Pinson looked to assert himself early. Pinson started the game out with a nice right-to-left crossover to the rim for an easy layup. Pinson finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
With an offense out of rhythm, Missouri desperately needed someone to right the ship. Dru Smith did his best to shrink the Tigers’ deficit. Smith rallied Missouri with his relentless penetration to the rim. Smith’s ability to put pressure on Liberty guards allowed the Tigers to limit the Flames’ runs.
Missouri started to get things going towards the end of the half. Mark Smith hit the Tigers’ first 3-pointer in the final second of the first half. Missouri had been 0-for-8 from deep prior. The Tigers began to take care of the ball, something Martin has stressed frequently to his team.
The defense also picked up. Missouri defenders began to rotate on Liberty’s cuts, making it difficult at the rim for the Flames. Liberty would struggle to finish the half due to the Tigers’ length forcing turnovers.
“I thought we played aggressively and thought guys were attacking downhill,” Martin said. “Then we did a better job of settling in on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Flames opened the second half similarly to how they finished the first half: disorganized. Liberty missed seven of its first nine shots, allowing Missouri to take a 35-32 lead behind a Mark Smith 3-pointer.
However, Liberty didn’t go away. Despite the aforementioned shooting slump, Liberty was able to get timely baskets.
In a game where even the smallest adjustments could be the difference, it was Cuonzo Martin and his squad’s adjustment that paid off.
“We started off a little slow, but those last seven minutes we definitely came back and got to our brand of basketball,” Mark Smith said. “We had a lot of energy defensively and reeled off some stops. I think it just really helped us carry right in to the second half. In the first four (minutes) we did a great job and just kept it pushing after that.”
Realizing the 3-pointers weren’t falling, the Tigers made a conscientious effort to drive towards the basket. Missouri took seven 3-pointers after halftimeand made four of them.
"I thought our guys did a great job really adjusting in the second," Martin said. "I think they did a great job putting pressure on the defense, making plays and making timely threes."
After a back-and-forth second half with both teams trading leads, it was Jeremiah Tilmon’s hustle in the final minutes that got Missouri over the hump.
Tilmon didn’t get his number called much after struggling to handle the Flames’ double teams, but he found other ways to get involved. First, Tilmon hit a putback layup, which he got fouled on. Then, Pinson found Tilmon wide open for an easy jam. Tilmon’s final contribution was a kick out to Mark Smith for a 3-pointer that sealed the win for Missouri.
“I just kept my head in the game and stayed locked in,” Tilmon said. “Coaches and them just told to me to stay, so that’s all I was doing.”
“I think Tilly had some big time rebounds,” Martin said. “It opened the game up. He was relentless and we needed that.”
Mark Smith led Missouri in scoring with 17 points. Dru Smith finished with 14 points and Xavier Pinson chipped in with 12 points.
“They’re a team that plays hard and executes,” Martin said. “We’re grateful to get the win. it’s a great win for our guys.”