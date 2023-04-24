Missouri’s Mohamed Diarra prepares to shoot a layup against Mississippi State’s (copy)

Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) prepares to shoot a layup against Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews (4) on Feb. 21 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Diarra announced Monday that he would leave Mizzou for North Carolina State.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

After entering the transfer portal March 28, Mohamed Diarra chose his new school Monday. The forward selected NC State after just one season with Missouri.

He was the first of three Tigers to enter the transfer portal, along with Ronnie DeGray III and Kaleb Brown.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

