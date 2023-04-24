After entering the transfer portal March 28, Mohamed Diarra chose his new school Monday. The forward selected NC State after just one season with Missouri.
He was the first of three Tigers to enter the transfer portal, along with Ronnie DeGray III and Kaleb Brown.
Diarra posted his commitment on both Instagram and Twitter, saying “#COMMITTED.” Gates, who has been supportive of all his departing players during the offseason, released a tweet saying, “Congratulations Mo! We are proud of you.”
Diarra appeared in 25 games for MU, starting six of them. The 6-10 forward averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game. He made most of his contributions during Southeastern Conference play, which included a 10-game stretch in which he played 10 or more minutes in each game, and scored a season-high 11 points at Ole Miss.
Diarra notched 10 rebounds in consecutive games against LSU and Mississippi State. His season high in rebounds came against then-No. 4 Alabama, when he tallied 12.
Before Missouri, Diarra spent two seasons at Garden City Community College, where he became the No. 1-rated JUCO recruit in the country, according to JUCORecruiting.com.
Diarra heads to an NC State team coming off a 23-win season and a NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wolfpack are led by Kevin Keatts, who is heading into his seventh season with the program.
MU interested in Marshall
Over a week ago, Peyton Marshall, a 2024 four-star recruit from Marietta, Georgia, decommitted from Auburn and reopened his recruitment.
According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Missouri has been in touch with Marshall, along with Illinois, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, South Florida and Tennessee.
Marshall is a 6-11, 310-pound center who plays at Kell High School. According to ESPN’s 2024 recruiting rankings, Marshall currently is No. 99.