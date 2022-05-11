Garden City Community College forward Mohamed Diarra has officially signed with Missouri men's basketball, the program announced Wednesday. Diarra was the first player to commit to the Tigers after Dennis Gates was hired as the new coach.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
"Mizzou is very renowned throughout the country and with the arrival of Coach Gates I knew I could develop here," Diarra said in a news release. "Coach Gates has successfully coached many players with a similar style as myself and has been very successful. He knows how to develop skills and I can see we have the same winning mentality, which really tipped the scales for me."
Diarra is the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country, per jucorecruiting.com. He averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds this season and shot 45.2% from the field.
"Mo was one of the most versatile players in Junior College basketball this past season," Gates said in the release. "He will be able to play several positions on the court for us which will cause matchup problems for opposing defenses. ... He's just scratched the surface of his potential, and we are excited for him to continue growing here at Mizzou."
Diarra is the first of the transfer players to have their signings announced. More announcements are expected in the coming days.
The 6-foot-10 forward from Paris was the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Player of the Year and the 2021-22 KJCCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording 71 blocks last season.