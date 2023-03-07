Thousands of miles away in a foreign land with different people, different food and certainly a different climate, Mabor Majak came to the realization that he was no longer in the African country of South Sudan. It’s an experience that he described as a culture shock.

“A lot of things — well, everything was different. The weather was real cold. Where I’m from, it’s within the 80s and 90s all year ’round, so to come somewhere where it could get into the negatives, it was really different for me,” Majak said. “I would go to class with three layers of clothing on. The food was different, and the way people interact.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you