Missouri's D'Moi Hodge will participate in the 2023 NBA G League Camp. He'll be one of 45 players to participate in the two day camp held May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Much like the NBA scouting combine, players will showcase their talents through strength and agility drills, along with five-on-five games in front of NBA and NBA G League coaches, front-office executives and scouts.
Players who standout at the camp will be selected to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine from May 15-21, which is also held at Wintrust Arena.
Hodge made a huge impact for the Tigers after two seasons at both State College of Florida and Cleveland State. He knocked down the most 3-pointers for MU while setting the single-season program record in steals. Following back-to-back 20-plus point performance's against Tennessee and Alabama in the SEC Tournament back in March, Hodge was named to the SEC All-Tournament team.
His 514 points throughout the 2022-23 season were second only to Kobe Brown's 538.
Tigers interested in a former Jayhawk
On Friday, Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Jayhawks. According to a tweet from Kansas fan and former journalist Mike Vernon, Ejiofer has heard from Missouri.
Ejiofor appeared in 25 games for KU during the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 5.1 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 8 points in a 22-point win over Indiana. His 15 blocks last season would have tied for second on Missouri with Kobe Brown, Noah Carter and Mohamed Diarra.
At 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, Ejiofer presents a big physical presence for any team.
"Ejiofor is an athletic physical force to be reckoned with," 247 Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins said in 2021. "He is strong, productive on the glass, talented, and increasingly versatile offensively from 20 feet and in. His versatility is in his offensive approach. He likes to post up or face up and attack to score through contact."
MU isn't the only program after Ejifor's talents as Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Mississippi, Nevada, Penn State, Providence, South Carolina, Texas A&M, TCU and Villanova have also been in contact, according to Vernon.
MU officially signs Jesus Carralero
On Monday, Missouri officially announced the signing of Jesus Carralero. The 6-foot-8 forward from Malaga, Spain, committed to the Tigers on April 30.
"Jesus adds much needed size to our roster and we're excited that he is joining us at Mizzou," Tigers coach Dennis Gates said in a statement. "He brings an element of toughness and physicality to our team. Jesus is a competitor who has performed well versus high-major programs during his career and his IQ and play-making ability for his size makes him a perfect fit for our program. We are confident that he will help us win games at Mizzou."
Carralero played just five games during the 2022-23 season for Campbell before being sidelined due to a wrist injury.
His 2021-22 campaign shows a larger sample size of what he's bringing to Columbia. He averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while also averaging 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks. In the Big South Conference, Carralero was the only player to rank in the top 10 in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Carralero is one of five transfers to join MU for the 2023-24 season, along with Iowa State's Caleb Grill, John. A Logan's Curt Lewis, Colorado State's John Tonje and Indiana's Tamar Bates.