D'Moi Hodge dunks the ball during the SEC quarterfinal (copy) (copy)

Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge dunks ahead of Tennessee’s Tyreke Key in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on March 10 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Hodge was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place on May 13-14.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri's D'Moi Hodge will participate in the 2023 NBA G League Camp. He'll be one of 45 players to participate in the two day camp held May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Much like the NBA scouting combine, players will showcase their talents through strength and agility drills, along with five-on-five games in front of NBA and NBA G League coaches, front-office executives and scouts.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu