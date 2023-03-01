D’Moi Hodge caused fits for LSU in the second half as Missouri men’s basketball took down LSU 81-76.
After being down by as much as 19 points, Hodge sank his second 3-pointer of the night, pulling MU (22-8, 10-7 SEC) within three points with less than 12 minutes to play.
The next possession would cement the graduate senior from Tortola, British Virgin Islands, in Tigers history.
Hodge poked the ball away from LSU’s Cam Hayes. It was Hodge’s 77th steal of the season, breaking Lynn Hardy’s 36-year-old single-season steals record set during the 1986-87 season. The ensuing possession resulted in Hodge connecting on his second 3-pointer tying the game at 59 points off an assist from Sean East II.
One of Hodge’s goals coming into this season was to break MU’s all-time steals record. He accomplished it with one game left in regular season play, building a case for SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
“It became a goal in July,” Hodge said. “I told (Phil Pressey) in July I was gonna break the record, so that was a mindset going into the season.
Hodge finished with five steals to go along with a 23-point performance on 8-of-16 shooting. This included going 4-of-9 from behind the arc.
LSU (13-17, 2-15 SEC) extended its lead back to six with less than six minutes to play, but the Tigers once again came clawing back.
Following Noah Carter tying the game at 74 with 2:21 to play, Hodge buried another 3-pointer to give MU its first lead on the ensuing offensive possession.
LSU had no answers on its next two offensive possessions, as Sean East II and DeAndre Gholston iced the game with two free throws.
Hodge was joined by Gholston’s 20-point performance on 7-of-12 shooting.
“He was big time. That’s what he does, and I truly believe that’s who he is,” Gates said about Gholston. “An aggressive player on the offensive end, and he does a great job defensively. I just thought he was able to get us some easy baskets, and his physicality impacted the smaller guards.”
Out of the halftime locker room, Gholston and Hodge went on an 4-0 run forcing a furious Matt McMahon to call a timeout 40 seconds into the period. This started what would be a 45-29 Tigers run in the second half, four days after outscoring Georgia 45-22 in the last 20 minutes.
It was Missouri’s first ever victory against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers had lost their previous six contests in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
While Missouri escaped with a victory, the Southeastern Conference’s worst 3-point defense found itself in trouble early Wednesday night. LSU knocked down 14 3-pointers on 50% shooting from behind the arc.
KJ Williams and Adam Miller led the charge for LSU in front of a sparse crowd. Williams, who made just one 3-pointer against MU in the first meeting, connected on four 3s as part of his 24-point performance. Adam Miller hit five of his own 3s on his way to 17 points. LSU missed just four 3-pointers in the first half.
While LSU’s shooting got hot, Missouri struggled to find its footing as Kobe Brown found himself with three fouls in the first half and just two points.
LSU opened up with a quick double-digit lead on its first five possessions.
Parker Edwards, who played just two minutes all season before the contest, knocked down two 3-pointers to kick LSU to an early 6-0 lead. Derek Fountain followed with a putback dunk before MU finally got on the board.
KJ Williams made it an 11-point game with LSU’s third 3-pointer. of the night. MU briefly gained some first-half momentum behind Hodge and Gholston cutting LSU’s lead to four, but the home team began raining 3s once again.
Gholston knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper at the end of the first half.
“The game was won at halftime, with the look in our guys face, the challenges that they set for each other, but also the communication, which I’m proud of.” Gates said.
Missouri returns home to face Mississippi at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
With a win Saturday, Missouri gets double bye if Kentucky falls at Arkansas and/or Tennessee loses at Auburn. If both lose, MU gets the third seed. If just one loses, it’s fourth seed for MU. If both win, MU is fifth seed. The result of Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State doesn’t matter.
If Missouri loses, the Tigers will be anywhere between the fifth and seventh seed. They cannot fall below the seventh seed.