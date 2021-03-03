Dru Smith was as slick as anyone.
He was the best player on the floor for 40 minutes against Florida in Missouri’s game Wednesday night. The senior guard stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 17 points, three boards, nine assists and six steals. It only made sense that he would be the one to clinch a nail-biting win in the closing seconds for the Tigers.
With roughly 19 seconds to play, Smith sized up Florida’s defense. He went right, deciding that the baseline was the only way the play would work. He maneuvered his way around the basket and leaped beside the outstretched arms of three Gator defenders.
With a slick touch, he scored the reverse layup with 0.7 seconds remaining, securing the Tigers’ 72-70 win in Gainesville, Florida.
“He’s a guy that can make free throws, a guy that I trust,” coach Cuonzo Martin said on why Smith had the ball last. “If he needs to make the pull-up, he needs to make the pass, he’s tough enough, physical enough. … We were gonna win it or lose with him making that decision, whatever it was. I thought he passed up a shot the previous play down, and then we fouled (Florida). I just said, ‘Hey man, c’mon now. Be the guy you’re supposed to be.’”
Smith had four steals in the first half, almost as if Florida was keying in on him. His four steals were only a fraction of the 15 turnovers the Tigers forced in the half. The Gators spent the remainder of the game chipping at the lead Missouri had built.
It didn’t help the Gators that Martin’s group enjoyed some of the best ball movement it has had all season as the half neared a close. A skip pass here, a reverse there and the Tigers seemingly ripped a page out of the Utah Jazz’s book to create some of their best possible looks.
Florida delivered as competitive an effort as Missouri has seen all season. The Tigers led by as many as 10 in the second half before the Gators began to crawl back. Florida, like many teams Missouri has faced, pounced on a stretch when Missouri was slipping.
The Gators battled with short leads, taking one step forward then two steps back time after time, clawing until there wasn’t anything to scratch. But for the first time in weeks, Missouri cushioned the blow of its diminished second-half lead and closed out a game.
Junior guard Xavier Pinson possessed a poise uncharacteristic of the Tigers’ most recent stretch. He penetrated, analyzed and was the aggressor during the final minutes. Pinson patiently played through ball screens, developing good looks for his teammates down the stretch.
Missouri had some help from senior forward Mitchell Smith during the final 20 minutes. He posted a 12-point second half with two threes en route to a career-high 14 points. He was pivotal for the Tigers down the stretch as they yearned to put the game away.
But Missouri had its worst 30-second stretch of the game during the final minute.
Senior Jeremiah Tilmon committed an offensive foul — his fifth — just as Dru Smith threw up a prayer of a contested mid-range jumper. Florida earned two free throws and sunk both on the other end. Smith emerged a hero during that final possession, capping off what became the Dru Smith game.
“That’s Dru Smith,” senior forward Mitchell Smith said. “At the end of the day I have the most confidence in Dru. He ran the play exactly how coach wanted to, and then he put a little flair on it with the up and under. That’s Dru Smith at the end of the day.”
Even with an all-around performance, Smith’s career-high six steals defined the impact he had from tipoff. Without those steals, Missouri never would have earned the lead that Florida spent the second half attempting to erase.
With its seventh Quadrant-1 win of the season, Missouri has earned some breathing room with regard to NCAA tournament seeding. But the tournament is the last thing on the mind of Martin, who just wanted this game to be better than the last.
“I said ‘Guys, let’s correct what we need to correct and let’s be the team we need to be,’” Martin said to his team following its recent slump. “And I think our guys showed that for the most part tonight.”