Xavier Pinson leaped to snatch the ball out of the air and began sprinting across half-court and towards the rim. The sophomore point guard faked a pass to Javon Pickett in the right corner, cocked the ball back, slammed a right-handed dunk over 6-foot-10 Florida forward Omar Payne and had a little something to say about it after, too.
Highlight plays like that have been largely missing from Mizzou Arena this season. But the high-flying, high-scoring Tigers — the version of the Tigers who played Saturday night, anyway — got out running early on the way to a season-high 51 first-half points, comfortably winning their first SEC game of the decade 91-75 over Florida in the highest-scoring game of the Cuonzo Martin era.
It was a huge win for Missouri, who began SEC play 0-2 with losses to Tennessee and Kentucky.
Florida did not simply roll over, either. The Gators started the second half 4-4 from 3-point range and got to the line early and often, making 25 of their 32 free throws to stay in the game. But Missouri’s defense clamped up, forcing multiple long scoring droughts to retain a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
Martin’s teams have often been criticized for playing a grind-it-out, slow-paced, defense-first style of basketball. That’s been the case for most of this season, but Saturday night was an exception.
At Friday’s media availability, Martin emphasized getting out in transition, saying his team could score "five to 10 more points" if it got out and ran.
The Tigers forced 14 Florida turnovers on Saturday night, and instead of taking the ball out to set up a half-court set, Missouri pushed the pace, scoring 17 points off turnovers in a highly entertaining game that had Mizzou Arena much more lively than it was against the Vols earlier in the week.
Dru Smith stepped up in the absence of center Jeremiah Tilmon. The junior guard assumed the mantle of the Tigers’ best player, leading the team with 22 points and six assists. In what was by far his best performance in the black and gold, he stole the ball five times, finishing one off with an impressive step finish.
When the Tigers had to attack in the half-court, they ran more pick and roll than typical, leading to a couple of easy baskets from center Reed Nikko, who played well in a starting role, scoring seven points and adding five boards.
Everything was clicking for the Tigers. They had more success attacking close-outs off the bounce, something Martin has encouraged all season. Even typical “three and D” wing Torrence Watson showed flashes off the bounce, finishing a nice and-one late in the second half through contact.
But more than anything else, the biggest difference for Missouri on Saturday was that it made its shots. The Tigers drilled 12 of their 19 3s, good for a season-high 63%. Turns out when you make shots, everything else gets a lot easier. This is what the Tigers thought their offense would look like this season but a percentage of 30.5 from 3 heading into Saturday had created spacing issues.
The Tigers next play at Mississippi State on Tuesday (8 p.m. on the SEC Network), when they will look to keep the momentum going after their best performance of the season.