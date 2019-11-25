In the first four minutes of Missouri men's basketball game against Butler on Monday, the Tigers found themselves down 15-3, thanks to a myriad of factors.
The Bulldogs opened up shooting 6-for-6 from the field, three of those shots coming from behind the arc and two of them coming from the hands of Bryce Golden, who isn't known for his shooting.
The Tigers turned the ball over five times in that stretch, giving Butler more opportunities to widen its lead. Steals and mishandled passes left MU with a hole to climb out.
MU only made one shot during that stretch, and that was on its first shot of the game, a 3 by Kobe Brown. It was also one of the only two 3-pointers the Tigers would make, as Mark Smith would later make one with 11:50 left in the first half.
"I think a lot of it was on us. I thought we missed a lot of assignments at the beginning of the game," Dru Smith said. "You still have to make open shots and they were doing that. You have to give credit to them as well, but I think we had a lot of mistakes there at the beginning."
All the mistakes, missed shots and missed assignments the Tigers made in the opening moments should've spelled disaster in Kansas City.
The Tigers (4-2) fell to the Bulldogs (6-0) 63-52 in a game that ended up being closer than the score shows, and that was largely due to Dru Smith's performance.
He held things together for the Tigers when it looked like it was going to fall apart.
"I thought Dru did a great job of driving the ball," MU head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I thought he did a great job of putting pressure on their defense."
Right when it looked like the Bulldogs were going to pull away and bury Missouri in a tough and loud environment, he would show up with basket after basket.
"They're a tough match, especially Dru Smith, because they have physicality at the guard position," Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said. "There were a couple of times where he just put his head down and made difficult baskets."
The black and gold crowd cheered for every basket he made and every turnover he forced, as Dru Smith and the Tigers attempted to claw and scratch their way back into the game.
"We just know that we got to keep fighting and when we do get it down to nine, eight (points), we got to get those crucial stops and rebounds that we were missing towards the end," he said.
Dru Smith shot 8-for-13 from the field, and accounted for 19 of Missouri's 52 points on the night. The rest of the team combined to shoot 13-for-32.
He also added four steals and made plenty of key stops on the defensive end. On the floor for 36 minutes, he finished with a -6 in the plus/minus stat. His effect on the court, however, was positive.
The Tigers will need a continuation of that effect in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic, in which they play the winner of Stanford and Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Center.