The fastball-changeup combination.
It’s the simplest pitch sequence in baseball but often the most effective: Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson made a career out of his ability to switch speeds and baffle batters.
Cuonzo Martin called for his team’s version of a fastball, off-speed combination — Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith — against No. 11 Auburn, and the backcourt duo gave the Tigers from Alabama fits all night.
Both guards scored 28 points, career highs for each, on the way to an 85-73 victory, Missouri’s best win since downing No. 5 Florida back in 2013.
Pinson and Smith blazed out to a fast start, outscoring Auburn (22-3, 9-3 SEC) themselves by halftime, 32 points to 31.
“Pinson and Smith were really tough covers,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They have great confidence, great poise. They executed well.”
After one of the ugliest offensive performances of the season at South Carolina, Martin inserted Pinson into the starting lineup alongside Smith, a duo who rarely play together in practice as the team’s two point guard options. The immediate result wasn’t pretty — Missouri shot 30% from the field in a loss to Texas A&M — but after that game, things have clicked into place.
The two have combined to score 46% over the last three games, all of which have been among the Tigers’ best offensive performances of the season. In that timeframe, Smith is averaging 17 points per game and Pinson 20.33.
“With X (Pinson) pushing the ball, the defense is on their heels,” freshman Kobe Brown said. “When Dru gets it and gets in the lane they’re still thinking about X so he’s able to make his fakes and get the ball in the rim. “
Normally, pitchers use their fastball to set up their changeup. Against Auburn, Missouri (12-13, 4-8 SEC) did the reverse.
Dru Smith used his herky-jerky, slow-paced skill to score 11 of his team’s first 21 points. What Smith lacks in explosive athleticism, he makes up for in skill.
The junior guard hit Auburn defenders with an arsenal of shot fakes and jab steps all while intelligently attacking at angles that allowed him to get separation from his defender. Once he had that separation, Smith punished the Auburn defense with a variety of push shots, floaters and leaners to keep the defense guessing.
“One time I can bring it up and push it fast...then the next time Dru can go to whatever speed that you call it,” Pinson said. “I don’t even know the speed he goes. I don’t know how to explain it, he goes super slow, then speeds up out of nowhere and slows down. He’s really good at changing speeds and keeping the defense honest.”
Time after time Smith got his defender up into the air and himself to the line, a place where the second-best free-throw shooter in the conference can really do damage. Against Auburn, Smith was 12 for 13 from the charity stripe.
“It’s Dru’s nature as a point guard, pass facilitator,” Martin said. “But in order for us to be successful, he has to be a guy that scores the ball, that looks for his shot, drives the ball. He does a great job driving and it’s hard to defend a guy like that that shoots free throws so well because you don’t want to foul him. He’s crafty around the rim, he knows how to use his feet.”
All the more impressive, Smith played 38 minutes while toughing out an ankle injury that seemed to really bother him Tuesday against LSU.
“Dru’s one of the tougher players that I’ve ever played with,” center Reed Nikko said Friday. “We have a lot of respect for what he’s playing through right now.”
As Pearl’s team tried to adjust to Smith’s unconventional game, Pinson blazed right past it.
“He obviously plays a lot quicker than I do and he’s a lot quicker left to right and everything like that,” Smith said about Pinson. “I think it does give them a little trouble, it gives them different looks. It’s hard for them to switch.”
Pinson, Missouri’s 6-foot-2 fastball of a point guard, has dazzled at Mizzou Arena as of late.
After setting his previous career high in points (24) a week ago against Arkansas, a game in which he was by far the best player, he was even better against Auburn.
The sophomore shot 6-of-6 in the first half, scoring 15 points including a heat-check 3-pointer as the half ended that sent a crowd of 12,506, the largest at Mizzou Arena since the 2017-18 season, into an uproar.
“Of college basketball? Yes, I feel like that was my best first-half performance,” Pinson said.
Foul trouble limited Pinson’s minutes in the second half, but he was still able to lead the Tigers in points, scoring 13 in the final period to finish a wildly efficient 10-of-12 from the floor.
It wasn’t just the numbers that pop out about Pinson’s performance, it was the types of plays he made. Besides his usual high-flying acrobatics in transition, Pinson showed positive signs finishing through contact. He converted two and-1 layups, including one with 53 seconds left in the game that sealed Missouri’s upset win for good.
Outside of scoring a boatload of points, Pinson and Smith were instrumental in Missouri turning the ball over only nine times. Even against Auburn’s press in the second half, the poise of Missouri’s backcourt allowed them to keep control of the game and dish out seven of the team’s 12 assists.
“Not only are they scorers, but they see everything so its easier to get my own game going and everyone else to get their games going because they’re gonna find you if you’re open,” Brown said.
Pinson and Smith have been the driving factors behind Missouri’s best three-game stretch this season. Missouri will hope the two can continue to dominate when it hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.